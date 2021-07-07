NFL Trade Rumors: 5 Players unlikely to return to the Buffalo Bills for the 2022 season

The Buffalo Bills are enjoying the advantage of having franchise quarterback Josh Allen on a rookie contract, but the team will soon lose this luxury. Allen's cap hit will skyrocket next season as the team has already picked up the fifth-year option in his contract.

Low cap space for the Bills means the team will need to let go of some players in 2022. Check out five players who won't be on the Bills next season:

Five Buffalo Bills stars likely to be on the move

#1 - Emmanuel Sanders, WR

Emmanuel Sanders is an interesting addition to the Bills. Signed as a replacement for John Brown as an outside receiver, Sanders lacks the speed of his predecessor but adds much more quality in route running and separation in the intermediate passing zones.

Sanders' quality is indisputable, but he's already 34 years old, and his contract does not go beyond this season. He signed with the Bills to compete for one more ring, but Buffalo doesn't have much cap space from 2022 onward. On top of that, they'll have to worry about Josh Allen's contract extension. Sanders won't be back next year.

Emmanuel Sanders tells Bills teammates he came here to win the Super Bowl https://t.co/O6tpwHfmYj — The Buffalo News (@TheBuffaloNews) June 18, 2021

#2 - Mario Addison, EDGE

The fact that Addison is on the roster for this season is already a surprise. The veteran's production in 2020 wasn't as good as the Bills had expected when they gave him a big contract. To avoid being cut, he agreed to a restructured contract that will pay him $2 million less in 2021.

One reason the #Bills have the ability to keep their core together: Several players have agreed to small paycuts (often with the ability to make it back in incentives). DE Mario Addison recently did one, source said, following in the footsteps of Mitch Morse and Vernon Butler. — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) March 12, 2021

Addison is a solid player. However, the Bills used their top two picks in the 2021 NFL Draft on players that operate in the same role as Addison. It's almost impossible for him to be back in Buffalo next year.

#3 - Jerry Hughes, EDGE

Hughes's situation is similar to Addison's: he's a solid player, but he's a veteran, and the Bills have players on the roster to replace him.

Hughes has been part of the organization since 2013, playing an essential role in the rebuilding that led the Bills to the AFC Championship last year.

Kansas City Chiefs v Buffalo Bills

#4 - A. J. Klein, OLB

Klein is an exception from the other cases on this list, as he won't automatically be a free agent in 2022. Even so, it's hard to imagine he'll be back next year since the Bills are short on cap space.

Klein's cap hit next year is $5.6 million, and almost all of that amount can be recouped by cutting or trading him.

#5 - Vernon Butler, DT

Vernon Butler isn't among the most expensive players in the squad at the moment, but his return in 2022 is unlikely. With Allen and Tremaine Edmunds' contract extensions looming large, the team will have to cut corners next season.

The Bills already have Star Lotulelei and Ed Oliver securing the interior of the defensive line. It's not worth keeping a player of Butler's price, given their cap situation.

Edited by jay.loke710