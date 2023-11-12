5 QBs that could be replaced by top rookie QB in 2024 NFL Draft feat. Kyler Murray

The NFL season has reached its midway point, and already the discussion has shifted towards the 2024 draft class, especially top quarterback prospects like Caleb Williams and Drake Maye.

Barring any unforeseen circumstances, almost all the top teams like the Kansas City Chiefs and Philadelphia Eagles are set in terms of who their primary signal-caller will be, with Patrick Mahomes and Jalen Hurts signed for the long term.

But then there are these quarterbacks whose tenure or (even future) is in the balance...

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

5) Jimmy Garoppolo

Jimmy Garoppolo v Detroit Lions

In 2023, the Las Vegas Raiders decided to begin a new chapter, ditching long-time franchise face Derek Carr for the more accomplished Jimmy Garoppolo. The belief was that his experience in championship games would elevate the likes of Josh Jacobs, Davante Adams, and Hunter Renfrow.

Instead, the team has been mostly lackluster. Head coach/general manager duo Josh McDaniels and Dave Ziegler are gone, and Garoppolo has been benched in favor of Aidan O'Connell after leading the league in interceptions. In turn, however, the Raiders are not exactly sure if their 2023 fourth-round draftee will be able to turn things around.

4) Zach Wilson

Zach Wilson after his New York Jets lost to the Los Angeles Chargers

After acquiring Aaron Rodgers via trade, the New York Jets were the most heavily hyped team of the 2023 offseason. Speculation immediately arose about the former Green Bay Packer returning the team to the playoffs after a dozen seasons.

Instead, an Achilles tear ended those dreams, and in Rodgers' stead, his predecessor Zach Wilson has once again shown why he was demoted. The Jets are unlikely to part ways with their star acquisition, but expect them to find a new understudy just in case.

3) Kirk Cousins

Kitk Cousins warms up v Green Bay Packers

The Minnesota Vikings are about to have themselves in a major dilemma once the 2023-24 season ends.

Kirk Cousins, who is out for the season with a torn Achilles, will become a free agent. Erstwhile-backup Joshua Dobbs will also become a free agent, while Jaren Hall is still raw and does not look to be a primary option for the team.

That spells trouble for the Vikings unless they can trade up before April 25.

2) Baker Mayfield

Baker Mayfield v Houston Texans

When the Tampa Bay Buccaneers signed Baker Mayfield during the 2023 offseason, it was thought to be a match made in heaven. The reigning NFC South champions now had a scrappy successor to Tom Brady, while the former Heisman winner would get to continue his redemption after his ouster from Cleveland.

And they initially showed promise, going 3-1 before their bye week. But since then, it has been nothing but losses, and doubts over Mayfield's long-term viability may have started to emerge by now. He will also be a free agent come 2024, and that will leave them with only Kyle Trask, who has yet to play a full game, let alone season.

1) Kyler Murray

Kyler Murray on the sidelines vs the New York Giants

As it currently stands, one of the Arizona Cardinals, Carolina Panthers, and Chicago Bears will receive the no. 1 overall pick of 2024.

Even with their struggles, the Panthers are unlikely to ditch Bryce Young; and even if they do receive that pick, they would rather use it on a playmaker like Marvin Harrison Jr. The Bears, meanwhile, will stick with either Justin Fields or Tyson Bagent.

But the Cardinals have decisions to make. Will Jonathan Gannon and Monti Ossenfort try to keep Kyler Murray onboard and continue to build around him? Or will they move on and target Caleb Williams? Considering the bleak situation Murray faces ahead of his return on Sunday, the latter situation seems more likely.