5 questionable calls made by NFL refs that made fans claim foul play 

The NFL features many tightly contested games, especially in the postseason, where one play can literally be the difference between winning and losing. These razor thin margins make it crucial for the refs to get every call correct, as it can directly impact the result of any game and the outcome of a team’s season.

While NFL refs generally do a relatively good job at getting the right call the vast majority of the time, there have been several instances where a call has been so bad, it has outraged the fans to the point where they feel cheated.

Here are five such cases.

#5 - 2021 NFL Wild Card

Cincinnati Bengals wide receiver Tyler Boyd

At the end of the first half, the Cincinnati Bengals had the ball in Las Vegas Raiders territory. Quarterback Joe Burrow rolled all the way out to the right sideline and fired a pass just before stepping out of bounds, which resulted in a Tyler Boyd touchdown. The play was clean, but one of the refs made an error by blowing the whistle while still in progress, thinking Burrow was out of bounds.

The play should have been ruled dead because of the whistle, but instead the officiating crew ruled that the whistle wasn't blown until after the touchdown. This was false and the touchdown shouldn't have counted, but it did.

#4 - The Nola No-Call - 2019 NFC Championship

Tommylee Lewis and Nickell Robey-Coleman

In a tied game late in the fourth quarter of the 2019 NFC Championship Game, Drew Brees led the New Orleans Saints on a potential game-winning drive. He threw a pass into the endzone late in the game to Tommylee Lewis, and Los Angeles Rams cornerback Nickell Robey-Coleman clearly committed pass interference, but there was no flag on the play.

The Saints settled for a field goal and eventually went on to lose the game. Had the proper pass interference been called, the Saints would have been able to kneel out the clock for a game-winning field goal at the goal line with no time left.

#3 - The Music City Miracle - 1999 Wild Card

Tennessee Titans celebrate a victory

The Buffalo Bills kicked a field goal to take a 16-15 lead over the Tennessee Titans with 16 seconds remaining in the game during the 1999 NFL Playoffs. On the following kickoff, the Titans completed The Music City Miracle, returning it all the way for a game-winning touchdown, but not without controversy.

The Bills squibbed the kick, which was fielded by Lorenzo Neal, who quickly handed it to Frank Wycheck. He threw the ball all the way across the field to Kevin Dyson, who took it all the way to the endzone. While the "lateral" appeared to possibly be a forward pass, it was ruled as a clean play by NFL officials after a long booth review.

#2 - The Dez Bryant non-catch - 2014 Divisional Round

Dallas Cowboys wide receiver Dez Bryant

The Dallas Cowboys trailed the Green Bay Packers late in the fourth quarter of the game during the 2014 NFL Playoffs. Quarterback Tony Romo led the Cowboys on a potential comeback drive into Packers territory before one of the most controversial plays ever happened.

Romo lobbed a beautiful pass down the sidelines near the Packers' end zone, giving wide receiver Dez Bryant an opportunity to make a spectacular catch. Bryant did just that, leaping over cornerback Sam Shields for a would-be catch. After a review, the refs ruled that Bryant failed to secure the ball before hitting the ground. The NFL office admitted three years later that the refs got the call wrong.

#1 - The Tuck Rule - 2001 Divisional Round

The Tuck Rule, Image Credit: Pats Pulpit

The Tuck Rule game is one of the most infamous moments in NFL history. The New England Patriots were trailing the Oakland Raiders with less than two minutes remaining in a 2001 NFL Playoff game. Tom Brady was driving the Patriots down the field for a potential game-winner when Raiders cornerback Charles Woodson forced him to fumble, which would have ended the game.

After a review, the refs overturned the call, ruling that Tom Brady had begun a forward motion and by the nature of "The Tuck Rule," would have scored an incomplete pass rather than a fumble. The Patriots won the game and eventually the Super Bowl. Tom Brady recently admitted that the play "might have been a fumble."

