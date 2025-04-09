5 RBs with most rushing yards available in free agency, ahead of 2025 NFL Draft feat. Ezekiel Elliott

Most teams that need a running back have already done their business in the lead-up to the 2025 NFL Draft and signed one. However, there are still a handful of talented RBs on the market and some teams that are still in need of players at the position. With that in mind, let's look at the five running backs with the most rushing yards who are still searching for landing spots.

Five RBs with the most rushing yards available in free agency, ahead of the 2025 Draft

5. D'Onta Foreman - 2,558 rushing yards

D'Onta Foreman is a journeyman RB fresh off a stint with the Cleveland Browns. Foreman has amassed over 2,000 rushing yards during spells with the Houston Texans, Tennessee Titans, Carolina Panthers, Chicago Bears, and Browns.

The former Texas Longhorns standout has been on four teams in the past four seasons and is still searching for a new team with just a couple of weeks left before the 2025 draft.

4. Gus Edwards - 3,760 rushing yards

Gus Edwards has the physical tools to be one of the best running backs in the NFL. However, his injury issues have prevented him from living up to his undeniable potential.

"Gus the Bus" has amassed 3,760 rushing yards in 80 regular-season games. 69 of those games were with the Baltimore Ravens, while the most recent 11 came as a member of the Los Angeles Chargers. Edwards could be a decent backup addition for a postseason-contending side.

3. Jamaal Williams - 4,122 rushing yards

Jamaal Williams is two seasons removed from having the best year of his professional football career. He led the league in rushing touchdowns while on the Detroit Lions.

However, his subsequent move to the New Orleans Saints seems to have stagnated what was once a promising career. Williams has amassed 4,122 rushing yards in 117 games. He could do the job for a team searching for a proven red-zone scorer.

2. Nick Chubb - 6,843 rushing yards

Nick Chubb remains a free agent after his contract with the Cleveland Browns expired. Chubb is a Cleveland icon, and the team's fan base would love to have him back.

The Georgia Bulldogs product has racked up 6,843 rushing yards in his professional football career. Chubb has been linked to a return to Cleveland, but he'd need to sign a prove-it deal in order to make it happen.

1. Ezekiel Elliott - 9,130 rushing yards

Jerry Jones and the Dallas Cowboys signed Ezekiel Elliott ahead of the 2024 season. The plan was to make Elliott a regular red zone back, but Elliott failed to live up to his high standards.

Now, Elliott, who has a 9,130 rushing yards resume, remains unsigned with just a couple of weeks to go before the draft. He'll need to prove his fitness before another team gives him a chance.

