5 logical landing spots for Kyle Rudolph

Already packed with some strong receiving talents, the NFL's 2022 tight end market gained another talented name on Tuesday through Kyle Rudolph.

The tenured veteran was released by the New York Giants on Wednesday after one season through a cost-cutting endeavor that saved the team $5 million in cap space. New York (which entered the week over $12 million over the cap) also bid farewell to running back Devontae Booker in the process.

Rudolph, a two-time Pro Bowler, joins a talented, experienced tight end class that is also set to feature Zach Ertz, Jimmy Graham, and C.J. Uzomah.

Where could Rudolph realistically land?

Carolina Panthers

No team in the NFL had more meager receiving production from its tight end department than Carolina. There's some upside to second-year man Tommy Tremble and they have hope in Ian Thomas to the tune of a new three-year deal. Adding a depth option like Rudolph could not only provide some experienced veteran leadership but he can also serve as a reliable hard yardage target for an uncertain quarterback situation that could feature Sam Darnold or a potential newcomer.

Cleveland Browns

Prior to taking the Cleveland Browns' head coaching job, Kevin Stefanski spent over a decade in a variety of assistant coaching roles with Minnesota, a tenure that encompassed all but one of the ten years Rudolph spent there. That included a two-year stint as the Vikings' tight ends coach (2014-15), during which Rudolph put up 726 yards and seven touchdowns. As the Browns look for some aerial stability in both the post-Odell Beckham Jr. era and the (potential) continuation of the Baker Mayfield saga, a reunion could prove beneficial for both sides.

Green Bay Packers

The Packers are equipped with accomplished red zone target Robert Tonyan, but he's no guarantee to suit up for Week 1. Their current backup option is Marcedes Lewis, whose production at age 37 has been impressive, but they could use a reliable backup plan. After years of doing business as an NFC North rival, Rudolph could provide some solid downs for Green Bay as they go into an uncertain offensive future that might not include Aaron Rodgers.

Minnesota Vikings

Rudolph is best known for his decade-long tenure with the Vikings, notably scoring the game-winning touchdown in their 2019-20 overtime Wild Card thriller against New Orleans. Could a reunion be considered? Though former Rudolph understudy Tyler Conklin has bloomed into a reliable source of yardage, they could use some depth in the tight end department, especially with the current backup being former Jets washout Chris Herndon.

New York Jets

Speaking of the Jets, they could use some tight end help as they seek to find new ways to make second-year franchise quarterback Zach Wilson. Like Carolina, they could use some help on the yardage front when it comes to tight ends, as they ranked 31st in the category last season. Herndon appeared to be a long-term solution during a breakout rookie season in 2018 but the team dealt him to Minnesota shortly before the 2021 season began, leaving Ryan Griffin, a better blocking than receiving contributor, as the top tight end option. The Jets attempted to use Tyler Kroft as a veteran red zone option, but he only put in one.

