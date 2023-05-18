Davante Adams joined the Las Vegas Raiders in a blockbuster trade during the 2022 NFL offseason, but could he already be regretting that decision?

Adams joined the Raiders because their starting QB was former college teammate and close friend Derek Carr. However, he has moved on this offseason to the New Orleans Saints, so could Adams be stuck in purgatory during a tough season for Las Vegas?

https://www.sportskeeda.com/nfl/news-davante-adams-hints-raiders-regrets-reality-check-we-see-eye-to-eye

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Why Davante Adams may regret Las Vegas Raiders switch

#5 - Loss of Derek Carr

New England Patriots v Las Vegas Raiders

Not only did Davante Adams lose a teammate in Derek Carr, but he also lost a close personal friend when the QB was cut and subsequently joined the New Orleans Saints.

Adams joined the Las Vegas Raiders on the premise he would be able to play with his Fresno State QB, but after Carr left the building, there's a chance Adams will be unhappy in his new situation.

Good Morning Football @gmfb "I'm very excited, I just wish it would've happened like 3 years ago when the team was at it's peak..."



Taylor Lautner on the Saints signing Derek Carr "I'm very excited, I just wish it would've happened like 3 years ago when the team was at it's peak..."Taylor Lautner on the Saints signing Derek Carr https://t.co/wwv0IBOnQI

#4 - Jimmy Garoppolo

Las Vegas Raiders Introduce Jimmy Garoppolo

Many officials in the Raiders' building may see incoming QB Jimmy Garoppolo as an upgrade over Derek Carr, but the former 49ers starter has no rapport with Adams, unlike Carr.

It will take Garoppolo and Adams time to develop a relationship, both on and off the field, which is something that wasn't an issue between Adams and Carr.

Why Davante Adams may regret Las Vegas Raiders switch

#3 - Diminishing weapons

When Adams originally joined the Raiders in 2022, he lined up alongside Darren Waller and Hunter Renfrow as the main pass-catchers.

However, Waller was traded to the New York Giants during his offseason, and Renfrow also looks to be on the way out of Allegiant Stadium. Adams may be asked to do too much with extremely little help in 2023.

#2 - AFC West

Super Bowl LVII - Kansas City Chiefs v Philadelphia Eagles

Davante Adams and the Las Vegas Raiders have the unfortunate task of playing in arguably the toughest division in football.

They face the defending Super Bowl champion Kansas City Chiefs, as well as the Los Angeles Chargers and Denver Broncos.

The three QBs they face twice are Patrick Mahomes, Justin Herbert and Russell Wilson. It doesn't get much tougher than that.

#1 -Strength of schedule

The Raiders enter 2023 after a dissapointing 6-11 campaign in 2022, but they might struggle to match that in 2023.

They have the 10th toughest strength of schedule for 2023, and will face some heavyweights across the NFL.

They begin 2023 with a trip to the Sean Payton-led Broncos before another away game against Super Bowl challenger the Buffalo Bills.

A tough start doesn't get much easier with clashes against Aaron Rodgers' New York Jets and Adams' former team the Green Bay Packers also on the schedule.

https://www.sportskeeda.com/nfl/news-is-davante-adams-following-aaron-rodgers-footsteps-family-rule-career-change

Poll : 0 votes