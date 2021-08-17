5 reasons why New York Giants QB Daniel Jones is entering a “no excuses” season 

New York Giants general manager Dave Gettleman received a lot of flak for selecting Daniel Jones with the Giants' top pick three years ago.

Gettleman went against the NFL's zeitgeist and stuck to his guns even in the face of staunch criticism. Now, three years later, the Giants are stuck in second gear. It has not been their day, month, or even their year.

A lot of it naturally comes down to their quarterback room. Here's why Daniel Jones is going to be drinking from the last chance saloon in 2021.

5 reasons why 2021 is do-or-die for Daniel Jones

#1 - Third year

This will be Daniel Jones' third year in the NFL.

This year is a gift for Jones, as most franchises move on after their quarterback doesn't take off in the second year. Jones has had all the time in the world to develop. It is time to see growth.

It’s not a setback.

And it’s not a reason to worry.

But QB Daniel Jones is still throwing inexplicable picks in practice.pic.twitter.com/VbKzJo325r — Brett Kollmann (@BrettKollmann) August 12, 2021

#2 - Saquon Barkley is back

One of the biggest arguments in Jones' favor has been the lack of offensive talent around him. Last year, the Giants were without one of the top-ten running backs in the league in Saquon Barkley. Now, with him healthy, it's time for Jones to return to his rookie numbers of at least 24 touchdowns and 12 interceptions.

#3 - The Kenny Golladay factor

During the offseason, in Kenny Golladay, the Giants landed one of the best wide receivers for the Detroit Lions over the last five years. In two of his last three seasons, Golladay earned at least 1,000 yards and five touchdowns. In 2019, Golladay earned 11 touchdowns.

Jones now has a number one receiver to throw at in every game.

#4 - Kadarius Toney

At the moment, Toney is struggling with an aggravated injury and his availability for the early part of the season is in doubt. However, the Giants spent a first-round pick on Toney and he should boost the Giants' wide receiver room to a point where it is no longer an excuse for Daniel Jones, should he fail this year.

SEC Championship - Alabama v Florida

#5 - Evan Engram

While he's not a top-tier tight end, Engram is one of the more solid receiving tight ends in the NFL. In addition to Barkley, Golladay and Toney, Engram completes a rather robust offense.

He's coming off the second-best season of his career, earning 654 yards and a touchdown on 63 receptions. Needless to say, Daniel Jones has a solid security blanket if things get tough.

