5 NFL free agents the Denver Broncos should consider signing

Entering the 2021 season, the Denver Broncos have a solid roster all around, apart from the quarterback position. That said, no roster is ever truly constructed to perfection, and there are still some improvements Denver can make through free agency. Here are five NFL free agents the Denver Broncos should consider signing to up the ante.

Top free-agent options for the Denver Broncos

#1 - Mitchell Schwartz (Offensive Tackle)

The Denver Broncos have had problems at both their offensive tackle positions over the last few years. While Garett Bolles had a decent year, earning a 90.6 PFF grade, it was his first season with an impressive grade. Denver Broncos fans will tell anyone that he has disappointed every other season since 2017.

The opposite tackle has been a revolving door. Bobby Massie was picked up this year in a desperate move after Ja'Wuan James suffered another season-ending injury post the NFL draft. Put simply, the Denver Broncos need some stability at the position.

A few notable free agents

entering the 2021 Season:



RB Le’Veon Bell

RB Duke Johnson

DE Justin Houston

DE Melvin Ingram

DT Kawann Short

LB K.J. Wright

CB Richard Sherman

S Malik Hooker — James Palmer (@JamesPalmerTV) June 24, 2021

Mitchell Schwartz is still available and has the talent to play at a high level. He has protected Patrick Mahomes and Alex Smith during his career. His biggest issue is his age. At 32 years old, how much upside does this move have?

#2 - Richard Sherman (Cornerback)

Richard Sherman would only be a good fit if the Denver Broncos were able to land Aaron Rodgers. Richard Sherman is 33 and facing the last season or two of his career. At this point, all Sherman wants is another shot at a Super Bowl. If the Denver Broncos land Aaron Rodgers, signing Sherman would make both parties happy.

The Denver Broncos would get a more than decent cornerback, one who earned a 67.7 PFF grade in 2020. For his trouble, Richard Sherman would have a shot at a Super Bowl.

If the Denver Broncos were to land Sherman, their secondary would feature Justin Simmons, Kareem Jackson, Ronald Darby, Richard Sherman, Patrick Surtain and Bryce Callahan. Finding a better secondary in the NFL would be a Sisyphean task.

#3 - Melvin Ingram (Edge)

Von Miller and Bradley Chubb are the undisputed starters for 2021. However, the duo has faced injuries over the last few seasons. By adding Ingram, the Denver Broncos would be protecting themselves against limping through the season with half a duo for another year.

Melvin Ingram is 32 years old and 2020 was not kind to Ingram. But in 2019, Ingram earned eight sacks and a PFF score of 74.7. If Bradley Chubb or Von Miller goes down with an injury, the Denver Broncos would be covered.

#4 - KJ Wright (Linebacker)

The Denver Broncos are a little shaky at middle linebacker. Alexander Johnson is an undrafted free agent approaching 30. Josey Jewell is coming off a season that was fine, earning a 68.1 PFF grade in 2020. Both middle linebackers are fine, but the Denver Broncos could use some pop in the middle of the field.

KJ Wright could be that pop. Wright is coming off a season in which he earned a 75.3 PFF grade. This was an improvement over 2019, when he earned a grade of 62.1. He would also add oodles of playoff experience that Denver's secondary is currently lacking.

#5 - Morgan Moses (Offensive Tackle)

If the Denver Broncos cannot get Mitchell Schwartz, they should consider looking at Morgan Moses. He's coming off a remarkable season in which he earned an 80.6 PFF score. In roughly 1,100 snaps, Moses gave up 5 sacks. As offenses run around 70 plays per game, this translates to one sack per 220 snaps or about one every three games.

Morgan Moses

Granted, the Denver Broncos just signed Bobby Massie, but they desperately need to find a solid solution at right tackle and some added insurance against Garett Bolles. If Bobby Massie beats out Morgan Moses, the Denver Broncos would have a good swing tackle or trade-bait around Week 8.

