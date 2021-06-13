5 remaining NFL free agents the Tampa Bay Buccaneers should consider

It is too late in the year for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers to look for top free agents, but they can improve their roster by signing a few of the remaining players.

According to nfltraderumors, there are still some good players surprisingly available. These players could create dynamic duos or bolster depth at critical positions. Here are five remaining NFL free agents the Tampa Bay Buccaneers should consider.

Who should the Tampa Bay Buccaneers consider signing?

#1 - Richard Sherman, CB

Richard Sherman is surprising the NFL by remaining available this late in free agency. As a backup cornerback, he will provide years of playoff experience. He could also help as a safety. At 33, the cornerback does not have a long shelf life but can still be serviceable.

#2 - K.J. Wright, LB

K.J. Wright was one of the main members of the Legion of Boom at their peak in early 2010s. He's now available as a nearly 32-year-old veteran.

Despite his age, he has been playing well. Wright is coming off a season where he was graded 75.3 per PFF and had 65 tackles. Considering that the Tampa Bay Buccaneers are currently rolling into 2021 with Devin White, who's coming off a season with a 43.4 PFF grade, KJ Wright seems like a quick, easy upgrade.

#3 - Le'Veon Bell, RB

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers already have Antonio Brown. Why not reunite two of the three "Killer Bs?"

Le'Veon Bell is still under 30 and more than capable of being an upgrade over the current depth. His main competition will be Leonard Fournette, who is coming off a sluggish season that saw him earn a PFF grade of under 60.0.

The Steelers’ Killer Bs are finished, and fans are left to wonder what could or should have been. pic.twitter.com/LdUJ8cFr1O — Jeremy Fowler (@JFowlerESPN) March 20, 2019

#4 - Todd Gurley, RB

If the Tampa Bay Buccaneers cannot get Le'Veon Bell, Todd Gurley might be the next best option. Granted, his days as a cowbell back are done, he could form a great one-two punch for Ronald Jones II.

There are concerns about his knee, but with a smaller workload as a backup, he is quite unlikely to disappoint.

#5 - Duke Johnson, RB

Lastly, if the Tampa Bay Buccaneers cannot get either of the top running backs of the last half-decade, Duke Johnson could be a solid choice.

While his 2020 season was a bit of a disappointment, he put up solid numbers in 2019. That year, he averaged 4.9 yards per carry and earned a 74.2 PFF grade.

