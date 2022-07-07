5 Retired NFL superstars who could still play in the NFL 

When NFL players announce their retirement from the league, it usually means the end of their careers, but not always. The average age of retirement in the NFL currently sits at around just 27 years old. Most retired players have many options with what to do with the rest of their lives. One of them is unretiring and trying to make a return to the football field.

Prior to the start of every NFL season, there always seemed to be rumors swirling about certain superstars coming out of retirement and rejoining a team for one more run. While it may sometimes just be wishful thinking to get more out of a retired star, it has been done successfully many times before.

As the 2022 NFL season approaches, it's time to once again speculate which former superstars could potentially make a return. Here are five retired players who are still somewhat leaving the door open for a potential comeback one way or another.

#5 - Rob Gronkowski

Tampa Bay Buccaneers TE Rob Gronkowski

Rob Gronkowski retired for the second time in his career during the 2022 NFL offseason with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. He first did it with the New England Patriots during the 2019 offseason. He sat out the entire 2019 season before returning in 2020.

It's pretty clear that Gronkowski is still capable of playing as he had a solid season last year, recording 802 receiving yards and six touchdowns across 12 games. It wouldn't be too surprising to anyone if he made another comeback.

#4 - Drew Brees

New Orleans Saints QB Drew Brees

Drew Brees officially announced his retirement following the 2020 season after 20 years. He put together one of the greatest careers by any quarterback ever. This includes being the all-time passing yardage leader when he retired and also winning a Super Bowl ring with the New Orleans Saints in 2010.

Drew Brees @drewbrees Despite speculation from media about my future this fall, I’m currently undecided. I may work for NBC, I may play football again, I may focus on business and philanthropy, I may train for the pickleball tour, senior golf tour, coach my kids or all of the above. I’ll let you know Despite speculation from media about my future this fall, I’m currently undecided. I may work for NBC, I may play football again, I may focus on business and philanthropy, I may train for the pickleball tour, senior golf tour, coach my kids or all of the above. I’ll let you know

Brees sat out the entire 2021 season, but made headlines during the 2021 offseason when he mentioned the possibility of a return in a post on Twitter. He talked about his potential options moving forward with the rest of his life. Injuries played a large role in his decision to retire, so if he's fully healthy now, it's a possibility.

#3 - Julian Edelman

New England Patriots WR Julian Edelman

Julian Edelman spent 12 years with the New England Patriots, where he won three Super Bowl rings and a Super Bowl MVP award. Injuries became an issue for Edelman, especially late in his career and specifically his knees. He missed the entire 2017 season and played in just six games during the 2020 season before officially announcing his retirement.

Meanwhile, Julian Edelman has insisted that he has no plans of making a comeback. This is due to the condition of his knees but has also claimed that he's staying in shape. This is just in case there's a possibility of returning. The mixed messages make it unclear exactly what his plans are moving forward.

#2 - Terrell Owens

San Francisco 49ers WR Terrell Owens

Terrell Owens is considered by many to be one of the greatest wide receivers of all time. The claim was validated by his induction into the Pro Football Hall of Fame in 2018. He hasn't been on an NFL team since 2013 and hasn't caught a pass since 2010, but his football career isn't quite over yet.

Owens has claimed for many years that he's still capable of playing in the NFL. Now at 48 years old, he has joined the new Fan-Controlled Football League (FCF) as a wide receiver. It is still an extremely long shot. But if he can prove that he's still capable of being dominant, maybe an NFL team will give him one more chance at a comeback.

#1 - Philip Rivers

Indianapolis Colts QB Philip Rivers

Philip Rivers has demonstrated incredible durability during his 17 years in the NFL, including 16 seasons with the Los Angeles Chargers. He retired following the 2020 season after a year with the Indianapolis Colts. He had an active streak of 240 consecutive regular-season starts without missing a game.

Rivers proved during his final year that he was capable of performing, helping the Colts to a playoff appearance while completing 68 percent of his passes with 24 touchdowns. Injuries and regression haven't been much of an issue, so it appears he could make a comeback if he chooses to do so.

