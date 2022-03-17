The 2022 NFL Free Agency period is underway, and as much as we all want our favorite team to hold onto their stars, some inevitable huge transactions are likely to occurare likely to occur in the coming days.

Elite-level players such as JC Jackson, Marcus Williams, Brandon Scherff, and Randy Gregory have already switched allegiances this offseason. But true shocking moves seem to be few and far between in the NFL, with multiple insiders reporting on deals long before they're officially announced.

These are the five most shocking NFL free agency signings of all time.

5 NFL Free Agency Signings that Shocked the World

#5 - Jerry Rice, WR, Raiders

Denver Broncos v Oakland Raiders

Following 15 hugely successful seasons with the San Francisco 49ers, including three Super Bowl victories and 13 Pro Bowl appearances, most expected Jerry Rice to call it a career after the 2000 season when Rice was 38 years old. This included the 49ers, who even offered Rice $1 million to retire in San Francisco.

However, Rice moved across California and joined the Oakland Raiders, teaming up with fellow legendary wideout Tim Brown. Rice played for Oakland until 2004, putting up two 1000 yard seasons. He moved onto the Seattle Seahawks for a year before finally retiring aged 42.

#4 - Kirk Cousins, QB, Vikings

Chicago Bears v Minnesota Vikings

When Kirk Cousins hit free agency in 2018, people were torn about his ability as a consistent starter in the NFL. Throughout his time with the Washington Redskins, he had only finished with a winning record once and had never thrown for 30+ touchdowns in a regular season.

The Minnesota Vikings weren't put off by this, however, offering him the biggest contract in NFL history at the time - a fully-guaranteed contract worth $84 million and an average annual salary of $28 million. It was an astronomical fee, especially for a quarterback who wasn't considered an elite signal-caller.

Bleacher Report @BleacherReport



This will keep him in Minnesota through 2023 with a no-trade clause Vikings have signed Kirk Cousins to a 1-year, $35M extension, per @TomPelissero This will keep him in Minnesota through 2023 with a no-trade clause Vikings have signed Kirk Cousins to a 1-year, $35M extension, per @TomPelisseroThis will keep him in Minnesota through 2023 with a no-trade clause https://t.co/4tzk3v3maJ

Top 3 Shocking NFL Free Agency Signings

#3 - Reggie White, DE, Packers

Reggie White of the Green Bay Packers

Reggie White joining the Green Bay Packers was such a shock at the time as Green Bay wasn't seen as a glamorous destination for big name free agents. However, White helped transform that image after arriving in 1993 on a four-year deal worth $17 million.

White would help the Packers win Super Bowl 31 against the New England Patriots, where he would record three sacks, including the game-clinching sack. This would bring the Lombardi Trophy back to Green Bay for the first time since 1967.

#2 - Deion Sanders, CB, 49ers

Deion Sanders of the San Francisco 49ers

Following on from his early days with the Atlanta Falcons, and after playing baseball with the Cincinnati Reds, Deion 'Primetime' Sanders shocked everyone and joined the San Francisco 49ers in 1994. This was arguably his best season in the NFL.

Primetime would win NFL Defensive Player of the Year, recording six interceptions, including a 93-yard pick-six. The 49ers would go on to win the Super Bowl in Sanders' sole season in Red and Gold.

#1 - Brett Favre, QB, Vikings

Brett Favre of the Minnesota Vikings

Easily the most shocking entry on our list is Brett Favre's move to the Minnesota Vikings in 2009. Favre was the starting quarterback of the rival Green Bay Packers from 1992 to 2007, but following a brief stint with the New York Jets, Favre signed a two-year $25 million contract.

Staying in the NFC North meant Favre and the Vikings got two revenge games against the Packers, who had moved on and were now starting youngster Aaron Rodgers at quarterback. Favre would sweep the Packers in his first season as a member of the Vikings, making it all the way to the NFC Championship game. Favre would call time on a legendary career after the 2010 season.

Edited by Jay Lokegaonkar