5 strengths and weaknesses for the Kansas City Chiefs heading into the 2021-22 season

The Kansas City Chiefs enter 2021 with one goal: Super Bowl or nothing. Coming off a humbling defeat in last season's final, the team sought to further improve on offense and protect Patrick Mahomes, the main man.

While the offense has what it takes to be among the best in the league once again, the Kansas City defense is a cause for concern. There are decent players on that side of the ball, but as a unit, the defense could prove to be a weak point. Here are five strengths and weaknesses for the Chiefs this season.

Five strengths of the Kansas City Chiefs

#1 - Andy Reid

One of the most winningest coaches ever, Reid remains an offensive mastermind even after more than two decades in the NFL. Reid does a fantastic job designing the offensive system that allows Mahomes, Hill and Kelce to destroy opposing defenses. Every year with Andy Reid is a year the Chiefs can dream of the Super Bowl.

#2 - Patrick Mahomes

Mayhem Mahomes needs no introduction. The Kansas City quarterback will always be in any discussion of the NFL's best players and it will be no different in 2021. The Chiefs' superstar QB has recovered from his foot problem, and with a solidified offensive line, he's a strong contender for the MVP this year.

Is there any weapon in the NFL more threatening than Travis Kelce?

The Chiefs tight end has incredible athleticism that allows him to create separation and make contested catches while being smart enough to find spaces and explore the middle of the field. These abilities are a perfect match for Mahomes' improvisations. Expect another dominant year from Kelce.

#4 - Tyreek Hill

Calling Hill the best deep threat in NFL history, as some did in the offseason, may be an exaggeration, but you can't deny that his presence on the field opens up a lot of room for the offense.

With his speed and great route running, he demands attention from at least two defenders on every play, which opens up a lot of space for the rest of the team. He deserves to be in the NFL's best wide receiver discussion.

#5 - Tyrann Mathieu

The leader of the Chiefs defense is Mathieu, Steve Spagnuolo's favorite player. Not only is he a fantastic safety patrolling the middle of the field and preventing big plays, but he's also smart at reading plays and defending the running game. Without Mathieu, the Chiefs wouldn't have made it to the last two Super Bowls.

Tyrann Mathieu did a little bit of everything for the Chiefs on Sunday. He's always great, but a guy with his versatility becomes so valuable in the playoffs where every little wrinkle and tweak matters that much more. — Robert Mays (@robertmays) January 19, 2021

Frank Clark has a major cap hit in 2021

Five weaknesses of the Kansas City Chiefs

#1 - Pass rush depth

The Chiefs' defensive line isn't bad, but the team lacks pass rush depth -- Kansas City had 32 sacks last season.

Frank Clark has one of the biggest contracts in the NFL, but his production hasn't come close to justifying the $25.8 million cap hit in 2021, money that could have been better invested in other players to bolster the team's front seven.

final tally, via @ESPNStatsInfo:



Mahomes was pressured on 29/56 dropbacks--the most of any QB in Super Bowl history.



Brady was pressured on 4/30--the lowest of his SB career. — Mina Kimes (@minakimes) February 8, 2021

#2 - Linebackers

If the problem in the pass rush is a lack of depth, the problem in the linebacker's group is a lack of quality. The position has been the weakest link on the Chiefs' roster for some time now. It won't exactly be difficult for Nick Bolton to start from Week 1 considering the dearth of talent in the group.

#3 - Cornerback depth

The Chiefs will need a bit of luck for the cornerback group to be effective. L'Jarius Sneed was a welcome surprise as a rookie, but former first-round picks Mike Hughes and Deandre Baker need to take a leap this year to ensure Kansas City's secondary isn't a big issue in 2021.

#4 - Tight end depth

If you're struggling to remember the name of any tight end from Kansas City not named Travis Kelce, you're probably not alone. Kelce is a superstar, but there's not much quality in the position apart from him.

Blake Bell is the only name with some NFL experience, amassing just over 500 yards since he was drafted in 2015. If Kelce gets hurt, the Chiefs will have a major problem on their hands.

#5 - Wide receiver depth

It's not as big a weakness as the tight end group, but there's still a big drop in quality when you compare Tyreek Hill to the rest of the Chiefs' receivers. Mecole Hardman has alternated between good times and inconsistency in his two years in the NFL, and with the departure of Sammy Watkins, Kansas City's second receiver spot is troubling.

