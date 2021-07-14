5 Strengths and weaknesses for the Minnesota Vikings heading into the 2021-22 season

A 10-6 record and a playoff berth in 2019 had Minnesota Vikings fans dreaming of a big season in 2020. But that excitement fell flat as the team could only muster a 7-9 record and a third-place finish in the NFC North last year.

Minnesota will look to shake off its blues with a strong showing in 2021. A bounceback season for the Vikings is very much on the table, considering the amount of talent on the Vikings roster. But there are still holes on the Vikings roster that may keep them from achieving their goals.

Minnesota Vikings strengths

One of the biggest shocks of the 2020 season was the performance of Justin Jefferson. The wide receiver set a new NFL rookie record with 1,400 receiving yards. Jefferson, paired with another high-level wideout in Adam Thielen, gives the Vikings one of the top receiver duos in the entire NFL.

With Jefferson and Thielen in the Vikings lineup, Minnesota's offense will yet again feature a dangerous passing game.

#2 - The running game

The Vikings' offensive line has its flaws, but one of its strengths is run blocking. Of course, it doesn't hurt when you're blocking for a tremendous running back like Dalvin Cook. The Vikings averaged 142.7 rushing yards per game in 2020, the fifth most in the NFL.

Only 64 days away from watching @dalvincook wreak havoc on the league again. 😤 pic.twitter.com/IidCu37HKI — Tanner Weber - Purple Post (@Purple_Post) July 10, 2021

With an explosive running game and a dynamic passing attack, it's safe to say the Vikings are going to put up a lot of points this season.

#3 - Eric Kendricks

The Vikings' defense was horrendous last season but through no fault of Eric Kendricks. In eleven games during the 2020 season, Kendricks was one of the best linebackers in coverage in the NFL.

Getting Kendricks back and healthy will be huge for a Minnesota defense that will look to be much better than it was last season.

#4 - Mike Zimmer's defensive mind

Mike Zimmer is well-known for his incredible defensive mind. But the way his defense performed in 2020 has likely bothered him all offseason. Zimmer all but confirmed his desire to firm up the defense over the offseason by bringing in defenders like Dalvin Tomlinson and Patrick Peterson.

It's hard to imagine a defensive savant-like Zimmer coaches another year of bottom-of-the-league defensive play.

#5 - Harrison Smith

Harrison Smith has consistently been one of the better safeties in the NFL since entering the league in 2012. Smith can play in coverage and he can stop the run. He's a do-it-all playmaking safety. Smith's leadership is also a valuable asset for the Vikings secondary.

Minnesota Vikings weaknesses

#1 - Pass Protection

For as good as the Vikings' offensive line is at run blocking, they are a frail pass-blocking unit. The interior offensive line, in particular, struggles mightily. Minnesota spent its first-round draft pick in 2021 on Christian Darrisaw to solidify the tackle position.

However, the likes of Mason Cole, Garrett Bradbury and Ezra Cleveland must improve. Otherwise, pass protection will once again be a major weakness.

#2 - The kicking game

Kicking struggles have become synonymous with the Minnesota Vikings. The Vikings have kicking struggles seemingly every season.

Greg Joseph and rookie Riley Patterson will battle it out this training camp to be the Vikings' starting kicker. Neither is a sure thing, so another year of missed field goals and extra points could be on the horizon for Minnesota.

#3 - Corner

The Vikings spent the majority of the 2021 offseason bringing in veteran reinforcements to their young secondary. Cornerbacks Patrick Peterson, Mackensie Alexander and Bashaud Breeland were all added to the roster.

The Vikings now have a nice mix of veterans and young players at the corner position. However, there's still no clear number one corner. At best, this feels like an average corner group.

#4 - Lack of pass rushers

Part of the Vikings' struggle in pass-rushing last season could be directly tied to the absence of Danielle Hunter. Hunter will be back this season, but there's still a shortage of pass rushers on the Vikings' roster. Last season, granted without Hunter, the Vikings only had 23 total team sacks.

To have a more fearsome pass rush, the Vikings will need another edge rusher besides Hunter.

#5 - Average quarterback play

Is Kirk Cousins a lousy quarterback? No, but he's not elite either. At his best, he's an above-average NFL quarterback. His numbers usually tend to stay right around the league average. That's not a bad thing at all. It becomes a weakness, however, when you're a team like the Vikings trying to win the Super Bowl.

It's tough to make it to the pinnacle without an elite quarterback. The Vikings have a lot of talent, especially on offense, but they may never see its full potential unless Cousins can kick it into another gear.

