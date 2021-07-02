5 strengths and weaknesses for the Pittsburgh Steelers heading into the 2021-2022 season

The Pittsburgh Steelers seemed to be the dominant team at the start of the 2020 season, getting off to a 11-0 record. There were a few fumbles here and there after that run, with the Steelers finishing the season at 12-4.

The Steelers' run game was non-existent and the wide receivers had trouble with coverage and dropped passes. Pittsburgh fans believe the front office has fixed holes with roster moves and draft selections. But with the AFC North as competitive as it's ever been, the Steelers are going to need a vast improvement to make a run for the division title once again.

5 weaknesses for the Pittsburgh Steelers

#1 The 2021 schedule

The Pittsburgh Steelers have the toughest schedule in the NFL this year. Along with playing their division rivals, the Steelers will also play road games against the Buffalo Bills, Green Bay Packers and Kansas City Chiefs. With a team full of young talent and new starters, the Steelers will have their work cut out for them.

#2 The offensive line

The Steelers offensive line won't have any of its full-season starters back from 2020. Pro-Bowl center Maurkice Pouncey chose to retire, Alejandro Villanueva signed with the Baltimore Ravens, Matt Feiler signed with the Los Angeles Chargers, and David DeCastro was released last week.

Ben Roethlisberger seems to be entering his final season in the NFL before he rides off into the sunset, but having a young offensive line is going to muddle things up.

#3 The secondary

The Steelers released Steven Nelson and lost Mike Hilton in free agency. Minkah Fitzpatrick is still one of the best in the business, but without another dominant safety, he can't be in the necessary coverage.

On top of that, the Steelers decided not to pick up the fifth-year option on safety Terrell Edmunds, making him a free agent after the 2021 season. There have been rumors that the Steelers are interested in signing additional secondary help, but, so far, they are just that: rumors.

#4 2021 salary cap

The 2021 salary cap took a major hit due to the COVID-19 pandemic, leaving a lot of teams in a bind. The PIttsburgh Steelers are clearly one of those teams.

By trying to manage the salary cap and preparing for the draft, the Steelers had to make some hard decisions, leaving some holes in the active roster. Whether they succeed in building some roster depth will dictate their fortunes this year.

#5 Quarterback depth

It seems the 2021 season will be the last for quarterback Ben Roethlisberger. He has a team-friendly contract this season and besides the offensive line, has all of the weapons to get down the field.

The only question mark is who will be Roethlisberger's successor? When Roethlisberger missed the majority of the 2019 season after undergoing elbow surgery, Mason Rudolph took over as the starter. When Rudolph suffered a concussion, Devlin "Duck" Hodges started a few games.

Going into the 2021 season, Rudolph is still number two on the depth chart with Josh Dobbs and Dwayne Haskins taking up the third and fourth spots, depending on what transpires in training camp.

Rudolph hasn't shown that he can be the dominant quarterback the Steelers expect. Pittsburgh will need to work on quarterback depth to get something out of this season.

5 strengths for the Pittsburgh Steelers

#1 Drafting running back Najee Harris

The Steelers aren't known for drafting offensive players in the first round of the draft. But with the Steelers ranking bottom of the NFL in the running game, the organization needed to draft a playmaker.

Najee Harris is expected to make an immediate impact on Pittsburgh's offense. While the Steelers already have some of the top wide receivers in the NFL, adding a running dimension will take the team up a notch. Harris will also help Ben Roethlisberger get rid of the ball quicker.

Not exactly a flaming hot take, but Najee Harris is THE most important member of the Steelers offense — maybe even the team. pic.twitter.com/pCKm53WtAj — Brooke Pryor (@bepryor) July 1, 2021

#2 The linebackers

T.J. Watt will be a Defensive Player of the Year nominee for seasons to come and will likely pick up the trophy at least once. Although Bud Dupree signed with the Tennessee Titans this offseason in free agency, Devin Bush will return after an ACL injury in 2020.

Linebacker Alex Highsmith showed a lot of promise in his 2020 rookie season after being called upon due to injuries. Robert Spillane is another valuable linebacker the Steelers relied on last season. Considerable depth, to say the least.

Most TFL, edge defenders, 2020:



1. TJ Watt: 13

2. JJ Watt: 11

3. DeMarcus Lawrence: 9

4. Brandon Graham: 8

4. Derek Wolfe: 8

4. Maxx Crosby: 8

4. Zach Sieler: 8

4. Khalil Mack: 8 pic.twitter.com/g7UzbKnVrL — Pro Football Network (@PFN365) June 29, 2021

#3 Tight end duo Ebron and Freiermuth

Eric Ebron had a strong first season with the Steelers in 2020, racking up 558 receiving yards and five touchdowns. Ebron brought a sense of maturity and experience to a young offense and was able to make clutch catches when Pittsburgh needed them the most.

The Steelers drafted Penn State tight end Pat Freiermuth in the second round of the draft this year. Freiermuth was one of the best tight ends in the country during his time at Penn State. He is capable of not only being a dynamic receiver but is also an excellent blocker, which will be a valuable asset for the offense.

#4 Ray-Ray McCloud

After splitting time with the Buffalo Bills and Carolina Panthers in 2018 and 2019, Ray Ray McCloud finally found his spot on the Steelers roster. Last year, McCloud proved that he is a solid returner, returning 28 kicks for 646 yards and 29 punts, averaging about 11 yards on each return. The Steelers re-signed McCloud on a one-year contract extension this offseason.

#5 Heinz Field at full capacity

There's a lot to be said for home-field advantage. With a tough schedule that includes tricky road games, the Steelers will need to run the rule at home.

The 65,000-loud Steelers fans waving terrible towels is quite the home-field advantage, something that was missing in 2020 especially during the Wild Card game against the Cleveland Browns. Steelers Nation is back!

