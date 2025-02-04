5 Super Bowl games that turned out to be nail-biting contests feat. Chiefs vs 49ers Super Bowl LVIII

The Super Bowl is the crescendo of a tasking NFL season. Two teams out of 32 will duke it out on the grand stage to hoist the Lombardi Trophy. Hence, it shouldn't be surprising that numerous Super Bowl games are nail-biting contests.

So, with that in mind, let's look at five classic games that came down to the wire.

Five Super Bowl games that turned out to be nail-biting contests

5. Baltimore Ravens 34, San Francisco 49ers 31 - Super Bowl XLVII

The "Harbaugh Brothers" Super Bowl was as great as advertised. The John Harbaugh-coached Baltimore Ravens defeated the Jim Harbaugh-coached San Francisco 49ers in a close contest at Mercedes-Benz Superdome in New Orleans on Feb. 3, 2013.

The Ravens led 28-6 at one point but needed to overcome a furious second-half comeback from the 49ers to seal their second Super Bowl win. Joe Flacco earned MVP honors for his efforts in the nail-biting contest.

4. New England Patriots 28, Seattle Seahawks 24 - Super Bowl XLIX

Seahawks fans will always ask, "Why didn't he run it?" whenever they think about Super Bowl XLIX. The Seahawks were one yard from clinching back-to-back Super Bowls. They ended up settling for a crushing loss to the Bill Belichick and Tom Brady-led Patriots at University of Phoenix Stadium, Glendale, Arizona, on Feb. 1, 2015.

The game was dicey on both sides, showcasing their defensive prowess and offensive creativity. However, a Malcolm Butler interception on Russell Wilson sealed the game for the Patriots.

3. Los Angeles Rams 23, Cincinnati Bengals 20 - Super Bowl LVI

The Sean McVay-coached Los Angeles Rams outlasted the Zac Taylor's Cincinnati Bengals in Super Bowl LVI. The game was nail-biting, with defenses playing a significant part in a decent-scoring encounter at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, California, on Feb. 13, 2022.

The Rams relentlessly pressured Joe Burrow, giving him little time to find Ja'Marr Chase and Tee Higgins. Aaron Donald's peak form in familiar surroundings helped spurn this plan. The game ended up being a nail-biting three-point victory.

2. Kansas City Chiefs 38, Philadelphia Eagles 35 - Super Bowl LVII

The Kansas City Chiefs started their journey to the three-peat by beating the Philadelphia Eagles by three points. The game was a back-and-forth affair, with both sides flexing their offensive chops while the defenses took a back seat.

It all came down to a Harrison Butker field goal with eight seconds left for the Chiefs to seal the win at State Farm Stadium in Glendale, Arizona, on Feb. 12, 2023.

1. Kansas City Chiefs 25, San Francisco 49ers 22 - Super Bowl LVIII

You might have noticed a recurring theme in the Chiefs' recent Super Bowl wins. Patrick Mahomes and Co. are synonymous with close victories, and they were at Allegiant Stadium, Las Vegas, on Feb. 11, 2024.

The Chiefs needed overtime to overcome a stacked San Francisco 49ers side. The game was sealed when Patrick Mahomes threw a three-yard TD pass to Mecole Hardman to secure back-to-back Lombardi trophies for his side.

