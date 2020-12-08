The New York Giants shocked the NFL with a huge 17-12 road win in Seattle.

The New York Giants came into their Week 13 road matchup with the Seattle Seahawks on top of the NFC East, but still sporting a 4-7 record. The Seattle Seahawks were leading the NFC West division at 8-3. Both teams could not afford a let down loss, because both divisions are tight.

"I'm going to do everything in my power, every day, to make sure the people of this city and this area turn on the TV or sit in the stadium seats and are proud to say that we're their New York Giants."



The Giants lead Washington by a tiebreaker. The Seahawks lead the Los Angeles Rams by a single game. A loss by the Giants could potentially end their NFL playoff hopes. The Seahawks loss moved them back in the playoff race.

5. The Giants won without starting QB Daniel Jones

The New York Giants came into Week 13 without a key component. Daniel Jones would not be active for the game on Sunday due to a hamstring injury. The Giants would turn to back up veteran quarterback Colt McCoy.

The Giants were not given a shot to beat the Seattle Seahawks on the road. The New York Giants according to ESPN only had a 13% chance to beat Seattle. Colt McCoy did not put together a monster game but did just enough to win. McCoy passed for 105 yards one touchdown and only committed one interception. He did his job for the New York Giants filling in for Daniel Jones.

4. Seattle Seahawks offensive line is struggling

The Seattle Seahawks are struggling to keep Russell Wilson off the turf. The Seahawks offensive line has not been able to stop defensive fronts from getting to the quarterback. Russell Wilson has been sacked 21 times in the last five games.

In Week 13, the New York Giants sacked Russell Wilson five times. The New York Giants defense is ranked ninth in the NFL in sacks. Coming into the game the Seattle Seahawks offensive line knew that they would have to play 100% to keep Russell Wilson safe. The defensive pressure given up by the Seahawks offensive line played a big part in the Giants win.

3. Wayne Gallman put together a career day

The New York Giants lost star running back Saquon Barkley to an ACL injury early on in the 2020 NFL Season. Backup running back Wayne Gallman has not had many successful games on the ground for the Giants. In Week 13, Wayne Gallman would put together a career day against the Seahawks.

Gallman would carry the ball 16 times for 135 rushing yards (career high). Wayne Gallman has been carrying the load for the New York Giants offense the past three weeks. Gallman has rushed the ball 58 times for 282 rushing yards and 3 touchdowns. The New York Giants need Wayne Gallman to continue his success on the ground.

2. Seattle Seahawks fall from first place

The Seattle Seahawks dropped two spots in the NFC Playoff race after their Week 13 loss to the New York Giants. They also fell out of first place in the NFC West division. The Los Angeles Rams lead the tie-breaker between them and the Seattle Seahawks.

If the Seattle Seahawks and Los Angeles Rams can win the next two games it could set up an interesting game. In Week 16 of the 2020 NFL season, the Seattle Seahawks welcome the Rams. This could be a game that decides the NFC West division.

1. New York Giants need some help

The New York Giants won a game that no one expected them to win on Sunday. The Giants also got a big boost from the Green Bay Packers when they knocked off the Philadelphia Eagles. The Giants are now watching the Pittsburgh Steelers and Washington Football Team game closely.

The New York Giants will also be watching the Baltimore Ravens and Dallas Cowboys game closely. The Giants will be cheering for the Ravens and Steelers to beat the Cowboys and Washington to separate themselves more. New York has very little room for error the rest of this season. Losses by all three division rivals would really help their chances at winning the NFC East.