5 takeaways from Pittsburgh Steelers' win over Buffalo Bills in Week 1

The Pittsburgh Steelers and Buffalo Bills had their first action of the 2021 NFL season, where the Bills were the 6.5 point favorites. The Buffalo Bills, though, flipped the script. They jumped out to a 10-0 lead after the Pittsburgh Steelers' offensive line struggled to give RB Najee Harris space to run and QB Ben Roethlisberger time to throw.

Coming out of half-time still down 10-0, the Pittsburgh Steelers found some momentum through the air. They were able to, at least, get kicker Chris Boswell to nail some short-range FGs and reduce the deficit to 10-6.

The fourth quarter was all Pittsburgh, though. Ben Roethlisberger found Diontae Johnson in the corner of the endzone for their first TD of the game. The Pittsburgh Steelers' punt unit blocked the punt, and Ulysses Gilbert lll scored to extend their lead to ten points.

Their defense, with TJ Watt, Cameron Sutton and Cameron Heyward led the charge. They made several big plays to keep the Buffalo Bills at bay. Eventually, the Pittsburgh Steelers ended up with a 23-16 win over the favored Buffalo Bills.

On that note, here are Five takeaways from the Pittsburgh Steelers' Week-1 win against the Buffalo Bills:

#1 Pittsburgh Steelers' offensive line could cost them a few games

5 new starters on the #Steelers offensive line, so rare. pic.twitter.com/mCVXqSzyhn — Dov Kleiman (@NFL_DovKleiman) September 12, 2021

Ben Roethlisberger was able to overcome the run game after he was consistently stuffed with the pass game. But their rushing attack needs to get some momentum if the team wants to have a legitimate chance this season.

Najee Harris looked good against the Bills, but his offensive line is still green, and he needs more time and experience. It needs to happen quickly, though. A tally of 75 total yards rushing for 3.5 yards per carry is not the upgrade they would have hoped for.

#2 Buffalo Bills QB Josh Allen should still be in MVP contention despite the loss

Josh Allen just broke a man’s ankles!! pic.twitter.com/trTVY8jKUy — Mitchell Schwartz (@MitchSchwartz71) September 12, 2021

Josh Allen was going up against a potential top-5 defense with the Pittsburgh Steelers. But he was able to produce against them in the first half and evade the pass rush, except for a strip-sack from TJ Watt for a turnover.

In the second half, his offensive line seemed to lose a step. Josh Allen was sacked two more times, and the Pittsburgh Steelers secondary stepped up and halted the momentum. Josh Allen ended the game with 270 yards and a TD with nine rushes and 44 yards against a very impressive defense.

If he can put up these types of numbers against Pittsburgh, he could be top three in the MVP voting.

#3 Special teams for both sides were effective on the night

STEELERS BLOCK THE PUNT AND SCORE A TOUCHDOWN #HereWeGo #PITvsBUF pic.twitter.com/pRcdCDJqSB — The Sports Throne (@SportsThroneHub) September 12, 2021

For the Buffalo Bills, punter Matt Haack kept the Pittsburgh Steelers from having a decent field position throughout the game. There was a blocked punt that led to a TD for Pittsburgh, but Haack played his role well. Kicker Tyler Bass was 3/3 on FGs, and made his only XP attempt.

The Pittsburgh Steelers had their blunders in special teams too. Rookie punter Pressley Harvin lll punted five times, with four being great. Early in the game, he chipped one for just 30 yards, and gave the Bills an excellent field position.

Kicker Chris Boswell was perfect with 3/3 FGs and 2/2 XPs. Ulysses Gilbert and the punt unit blocked a punt for a TD at the perfect time. Juju Smith-Schuster covered the onside kick late in the fourth quarter.

#4 Buffalo Bills MVP

Isaiah McKenzie takes the opening kickoff 75 yards! #BillsMafia



📺: #PITvsBUF on CBS

📱: NFL app pic.twitter.com/c2HYaX6N8J — NFL (@NFL) September 12, 2021

Isaiah McKenzie is the main returner for the Buffalo Bills. He was the key in giving the team great field position, giving them the lead early and keeping them in the fight.

On four kick returns, he averaged 35.8 yards per return, with his longest being 75 yards. Everyone says that field positions help you win games. The Bills didn't win, but they had a chance to come away with the win, especially against a great defense like the Pittsburgh Steelers.

#5 Pittsburgh Steelers MVP

TJ Watt and Cameron Heyward seem to be the likely candidates for the MVP of the game. But an unlikely hero gets the honor in Week 1.

Cameron Sutton had to step into a much bigger role this season, with many holes in the secondary. But he made several amazing plays to help get the defense off the field. Sutton read the play well, and was able to make a huge tackle for loss when the Bills went for it on fourth down.

Also Read

He also broke up a pass on a flea-flicker on third down in the game. There's some promise with the secondary in Pittsburgh in the NFL this year.

Edited by Bhargav