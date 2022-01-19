5 times Stephen A. Smith savagely trolled the Dallas Cowboys

To say that Stephen A. Smith dislikes the Dallas Cowboys would be an understatement. Smith is a Washington fan and never misses the chance to troll the Dallas Cowboys franchise and their fans.

As the Dallas Cowboys went out in the Wild Card round yet again, Stephen A. Smith wasted no time in trolling them. Including this time, here are some of his best smackdowns of the Dallas Cowboys franchise.

Stephen A. Smith roasting the Dallas Cowboys

#1 - "I TOLD Y'ALL"

After the Dallas Cowboys failed to reach the NFC Championship game for yet another year, Stephen A. Smith was there to remind them what he had said at the beginning of the season. His savage takedown also included laughing at their expense.

“Didn’t I tell you," Smith said. "All year long, while everybody was raving about those boys in Big D, what did your boy Stephen A say? They ain’t going to even win a playoff game. Sure enough, right on schedule, right when it really counts, they crashed like a cheap tent in inclement weather.”

The Cowboys were horrid in the game, with 14 infractions costing them penalties. On top of that, there were some questionable coaching calls to say the least, none more so than the last play of the game where they went for a quarterback draw, only to see time run out on them before they could snap the ball.

Stephen A. Smith would have enjoyed the collapse, leaving Cowboys fans to wonder for another year what might have been.

#2 - "Thanksgiving this year is just..."

After the Washington Football Team thrashed the Dallas Cowboys on Thanksgiving in the NFL last season, Stephen A. Smith took to Twitter in a fit of hysterical laughter.

While playing the rewind of the game, he paused at the moment when the scores were 33-16 and delivered a monolog.

“Do you see it?" Smith began. "Just when I thought that y'all couldn't even mess up anymore, y'all made my Thanksgiving… You Cowboys fans out there, it’s a tough night, isn't it? It's a tough night. Had a tough year. But the bottom line is, you all were talking smack. You thought you were gonna be in first place after tonight, didn’t you? You thought you were gonna be in first place? You thought (after?) they had Thanksgiving we’re gonna be in first place, but guess what? No can do!”

The Washington Football Team would go on to the playoffs by winning the NFC East with a 7-9 record. The Cowboys missed out with a 6-10 record. If only the Cowboys had beaten Washington in this game, they would have made it to the playoffs instead.

