5 tips for beginners looking to get better at Madden 

Madden 22 could be a bit overwhelming for those looking to find solid ground as beginners. It may seem daunting at first, with other players building expertise at the drop of a hat.

However, you have to start at the bottom, no matter how ardent a fan you are. Here are five tips for beginners at Madden looking to get up to speed quicker.

How to get good at Madden

#1 - Use the practice mode

Whether offline or online, games are a very difficult place to experiment and find your groove. There are so many factors and feelings competing for a player's attention that little is bound to register in the grand scheme of things.

When playing a game, the goal is to win first, ask questions later. By using the practice mode in Madden, players can experiment with playbooks on a specific side of the ball without running any risk failure.

Players can quickly get more reps with plays and increase their comfort level so that in a game, they can stick to the playbook instead of micromanaging. Always make it a point to use a play in practice mode before using it in a game.

#2 - Run the ball

The more time a player spends running the ball, the less time they spend throwing an interception. If a defensive coverage is confusing, running the ball is an easy out. Who knows? Maybe the run will break big and force the other player to change plays to something more familiar.

#3 - Defer kickoffs

Bill Belichick prefers to defer kickoffs and start with the ball in the second half. Madden players should follow suit. It allows players to play a bit looser in the first half because they know they will get the ball to start the second.

There is a lot less pressure to get the lead early on. Meanwhile, the team that starts with the ball needs to get a lead quickly because they will have less chances with the ball in the second half.

Tom Brady in Madden NFL 2002 vs. Madden NFL 2022 😳 #Madden22 pic.twitter.com/D2EFO8esh8 — ESPN (@espn) June 18, 2021

Additionally, deferring the kickoff allows an opportunity to score at the end of the first half, receive the ball in the second half, and score again. Players routinely make up 14-point deficits in this manner.

#4 - Choose a playbook and stick with it

There are dozens of playbooks in Madden. It is nigh impossible to learn the ins and outs of each one. Pick a single playbook and master it. Simplicity is key.

Frank Reich looking at a playbook

#5 - Be patient and keep at it

Skills in Madden can erode quickly. In order to get better, make it a habit to play at least one game per day. Over time, the game will make more sense and slow down. New Madden players will face people who have played the game for decades. It will take time to bridge the gap. Stay patient, stick with it. The results will come.

