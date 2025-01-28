5 underdog teams that managed to win a Super Bowl feat. Tom Brady's Patriots in 2002

The Super Bowl is played between two of the best NFL teams to crown the champion of a specific season. Most of the time it features a matchup that is expected to be closely contested, but massive favorites have entered the game before. Here are five teams that were able to overcome this as the biggest underdogs to win a ring.

Biggest Super Bowl underdogs who lifted the Lombardi Trophy

Super Bowl underdogs

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

#5 - Denver Broncos (+11) in 1998

Trending

The Denver Broncos were consistently contenders with John Elway as their quarterback, but could never quite win a Super Bowl.

Looking to predict NFL playoff Scenarios? Try our NFL Playoff Predictor for real-time simulations and stay ahead of the game!

That changed when they faced off against Brett Favre and the Green Bay Packers, finally winning a ring and doing so as huge underdogs. Terrell Davis led the way with 157 rushing yards and three touchdowns on his way to being named the MVP.

#4 - Kansas City Chiefs (+12) in 1970

The Minnesota Vikings had one of the best defensive lines in NFL history known as the Purple People Eaters, featuring former NFL MVP winner Alan Page. Their offense let them down against the Kansas City Chiefs in Super Bowl IV, committing five turnovers and scoring just seven points in a massive upset.

#3 - New York Giants (+12) in 2008

The New England Patriots went undefeated in the regular season and were seeking to become just the second team ever, along with the Miami Dolphins, to complete a perfect year.

The New York Giants stopped them from doing so with their dominant pass rush and late game heroics from Eli Manning. This included the "Helmet Catch" by David Tyree, one of the most memorable plays in NFL history.

#2 - New England Patriots (+14) in 2002

This was the first time the New England Patriots won a ring and it also sparked the beginning of their dynasty with Tom Brady and Bill Belichick.

They entered the contest as two-touchdown underdogs against the Greatest Show on Turf St. Louis Rams but pulled off the upset and started the best run by any team in NFL history that included six rings and nine Conference Championships.

#1 - New York Jets (+18) in 1969

The New York Jets had one of the most iconic victories in NFL history when they defeated the Baltimore Colts in Super Bowl III.

Joe Namath controversially guaranteed a victory despite being a massive underdog and he delivered on his promise. It was the first and only time the Jets were in the big game, but they came away from it with a ring.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

Giants Nation! Check out the latest New York Giants Schedule and dive into the Giants Depth Chart for NFL Season 2024-25.