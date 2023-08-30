NFL Free Agency 2024: 5 best wide receivers available on market

Although quarterbacks are paid all their money in advance, some positions have to wait a little longer. One week prior to the start of the new NFL season, we are prepped with one of the strongest free agency classes ever in 2024.

The wide receiver position hopes it will not get slashed quite like running-back where teams are willing to diss out the big money.

Let's look at five wide receivers who might be headed to free agency:

NFL Free Agency 2024: #5. Jalen Reagor

Philadelphia Eagles v New York Jets

The Eagles' first-round pick in the 2020 draft has turned out the way they wanted. Reagor was sent to Minnesota for his third year after getting only 700 yards for the Eagles in two years. They turned down the $12 million option for Jalen Reagor a few days after the 2023 draft.

The team firmly has Justin Jefferson as their number one receiver and they also just drafted Jordan Addison.

#4. Marquise Brown

Arizona Cardinals Training Camp

Brown may have to pack his bags out of Arizona soon. He was traded for a first-round pick in 2022 and had a solid year in 2022 despite missing several games due to injury.

The Arizona Cardinals will have Joshua Dobbs as their starting quarterback for the 2023 season. You would expect Brown to be less effective in 2023 given the quarterback situation.

It seems like a wise decision for the Cardinals to bring him back, but they have a lot of holes to be filled, and only so much money. Thus a wide receiver may not be a priority.

#3. Tee Higgins

AFC Wild Card Playoffs - Baltimore Ravens v Cincinnati Bengals

The Cincinnati Bengals are undoubtedly a Super Bowl-caliber team. The big thing concerning Tee Higgins is the fact he has one of the best wide receivers in the league alongside him.

Unlike Reagor, Higgins is firmly poised as the team's second-best receiver and is the best WR2 in the NFL. He has broken 1,000+ yards in two of his three NFL seasons and would be the best wide receiver on 95% of NFL teams.

The Bengals have a lot of money that needs to be distributed, like J'marr Chase and Joe Burrow who will have to be paid a record sum after his fifth-year option. Thus, Higgins may have to be sacrificed to keep this Super Bowl team in contention.

#2. Odell Beckham Jr.

Baltimore Ravens v Washington Commanders

We are all happy to see that Odell Beckham. Jr is coming back to the NFL. The injury in the Super Bowl win against the Bengals ruled out Odell for the 2022 season. He would not return to Los Angeles and was signed on a one-year deal by the Baltimore Ravens in April.

Odell has put in a good shift wherever he has been as long as he can remain healthy. He only played half the games in 2020 with the Browns and of course, has had that long-term injury in the last year.

With Lamar Jackson signed up, expectations are high for Baltimore, and they need help at wide receiver.

#1. Mike Evans

Pittsburgh Steelers v Tampa Bay Buccaneers

The Buccaneers drafting Mike Evans 7th in the 2014 draft has been a stroke of genius. Evans has over 10,000 receiving yards in his nine NFL seasons and has broken over 1,000+ yards every single season.

Evans played a big role in Tampa's 2020 Super Bowl run. The GOAT was the elite quarterback that the Buccaneers were missing and they were successful with Brady. He just turned 30 but absolutely has to be brought back if Tampa Bay has any hopes for the future.

Baker Mayfield and Kyle Trask will battle it out for QB1 in Tampa Bay, and it may be tough in year one, but the Bucs could be back strong again in the future.

