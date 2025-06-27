5 worst RB rooms in the NFL ahead of training camp 2025 ft. Dallas Cowboys

The start of 2025 NFL training camp is just weeks away as all teams prepare for the upcoming season. Analyzing talent at each position is an important part of the offseason process as it allows teams to identify weaknesses on their rosters. When it comes to the running backs rooms, here are the five teams that are currently the weakest.

Worst RB rooms ahead of 2025 NFL training camp

#5 - Chicago Bears

D'Andre Swift is on top of the Chicago Bears' depth chart, despit coming off of a disppointing season last year. He averaged fewer than four yards per carry and only exceeded 100 rushing yards in just one game. Their depth at the position is also questionable with Roschon Johnson relatively unroven and Kyle Monangai entering his rookie season afer being a late-round pick in the 2025 NFL Draft.

#4 - Jacksonville Jaguars

The Jacksonville Jaguars demonstrated their lack of confidence in both of their running backs last year. Travis Etienne and Tank Bigsby were each given opportunities to be the featured back, but neither of them seemed to solidify it. They did add Bhayshul Tuten in the 2025 NFL Draft, but their lack of a true leader at the position leaves them relatively weak.

#3 - Dallas Cowboys

The Dallas Cowboys completely changed their running back room during the 2025 NFL offseason. Despite Rico Dowdle having a breakout season last year, they moved on from him and brough in Javonte Williams, Miles Sanders, and Jaydon Blue instead. All three of them are uninspiring options, so they are likely hoping to be successful with a committee approach this season.

#2 - Pittsburgh Steelers

Najee Harris departed the Pittsburgh Steelers this year after previously serving as their workohorse. They retained Jaylen Warren and drafted Kaleb Johnson, but neither of them have the same proven workload capabilities as Harris did. This goes aloing with a complete restrcuturing of their offensive roster this year, so it will be interesting to see how their risky plan plays out.

#1 - Cleveland Browns

The Cleveland Browns moved on from long-time star running Nick Chubb this year, leaving Jerome Ford on top of their depth shart currently. They also drafted Quinshon Judkins and Dylan Sampson, so it's possible that one of the rookies steps up to be thier featured back. They still lack proven production and the overall risk of their current situation is something to keep a close eye on at training camp.

