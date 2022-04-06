5 WRs Cowboys should sign this free agency

The Dallas Cowboys no longer have Amari Cooper. Sitting on CeeDee Lamb and Michael Gallup will not be enough in an offensive league. The team needs to look at who is available and do some shopping. Here's a look at five quality wide receivers available according to NFL Trade Rumors that will help cover Cooper's loss.

Who can give the Dallas Cowboys what they lost with Amari Cooper's exit?

#1 - Jarvis Landry

If the Cowboys cannot get Beckham, they should take a shot at his former teammate. Landry had a down year with the Cleveland Browns in 2021, but seemingly every player had a down year with the team in 2021. Before 2021, Landry had been earning at least 840 yards and four touchdowns in each of the previous five seasons, according to Pro Football Reference. In comparison, Cooper earned 865 yards and eight touchdowns in 2021.

Landry may simply need a new situation in which to grow. If he were to join the Cowboys, the team would have a great shot to avoid a significant drop-off after losing Cooper.

#2 - Odell Beckham Jr

One of the top offensive weapons helping the Los Angeles Rams get to the Super Bowl is still available. Of course, he's dealing with a torn ACL and is nudging up against the feared milestone of 30 years old, but the wide receiver has the talent to be a candidate for comeback player of the year in 2022. Even if he falls well short of that mark, he has the floor as a Super Bowl and playoff veteran.

Adding him to the team would help boost the chances that the team avoid imploding early in the playoffs for yet another season.

Emmanuel Sanders is 35 years old, but success has followed him wherever he has gone. With the Steelers in the early 2010s, he helped the team get to a Super Bowl. With the Denver Broncos in the mid-2010s, he helped the team win a Lombardi. Later, in 2019, he helped the San Francisco 49ers return to the Super Bowl.

In 2020, he helped the Saints put on a 12-4 campaign. Last season, he helped the Buffalo Bills solidify themselves as the class of the AFC East. Put simply, good things follow Sanders.

If for no other reason than as a good luck charm, the wide receiver should be a compelling option for the Cowboys. Also, according to Pro Football Reference, the 35-year-old wide receiver has remained productive. Last season, he had 42 catches for 626 yards and four touchdowns.

#4 - Will Fuller

According to Pro Football Reference, Will Fuller only caught four passes in 2021. However, he would give something the Cowboys can always use more speed. He hasn't proven it much in the last 15 months, but the former Texan is still well under 30 years old and could take off if appropriately used.

In 2020, the wide receiver caught 53 passes for 879 yards and eight touchdowns. If he could get back to that with the Cowboys in 2022, they may have found a way to tread water in the wake of the loss of Cooper.

Julio Jones may be in the come-down period of his career. However, he offers the Cowboys Super Bowl experience and a veteran presence to a position group that is still relatively young. He would likely be a drop-off from Cooper, but there is still the outside possibility he could find a second wind this year after two disappointing seasons.

Since 2020, the wide receiver has earned about 1200 yards and four touchdowns. He wouldn't be the team's first option, but he should still be somewhat high on the wishlist.

