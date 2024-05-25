5 WRs to fade in 2024 Fantasy Football ft. Stefon Diggs

  • NFL
  • Schedule ⚡
  • Playoff Predictor ⚡
  • Teams
    chevron-down
    NFL Teams
    All NFL
    AFC EAST
    Buffalo Bills logo Buffalo Bills
    Miami Dolphins logo Miami Dolphins
    New England Patriots logo New England Patriots
    New York Jets logo New York Jets
    AFC WEST
    Denver Broncos logo Denver Broncos
    Kansas City Chiefs logo Kansas City Chiefs
    Las Vegas Raiders logo Las Vegas Raiders
    Los Angeles Chargers logo Los Angeles Chargers
    AFC NORTH
    Baltimore Ravens logo Baltimore Ravens
    Cincinnati Bengals logo Cincinnati Bengals
    Cleveland Browns logo Cleveland Browns
    Pittsburgh Steelers logo Pittsburgh Steelers
    AFC SOUTH
    Houston Texans logo Houston Texans
    Indianapolis Colts logo Indianapolis Colts
    Jacksonville Jaguars logo Jacksonville Jaguars
    Tennessee Titans logo Tennessee Titans
    NFC EAST
    Dallas Cowboys logo Dallas Cowboys
    New York Giants logo New York Giants
    Philadelphia Eagles logo Philadelphia Eagles
    Washington Commanders logo Washington Commanders
    NFC WEST
    Arizona Cardinals logo Arizona Cardinals
    Los Angeles Rams logo Los Angeles Rams
    San Francisco 49ers logo San Francisco 49ers
    Seattle Seahawks logo Seattle Seahawks
    NFC NORTH
    Chicago Bears logo Chicago Bears
    Detroit Lions logo Detroit Lions
    Green Bay Packers logo Green Bay Packers
    Minnesota Vikings logo Minnesota Vikings
    NFC SOUTH
    Atlanta Falcons logo Atlanta Falcons
    Carolina Panthers logo Carolina Panthers
    New Orleans Saints logo New Orleans Saints
    Tampa Bay Buccaneers logo Tampa Bay Buccaneers
  • Tools
    chevron-down
    Fantasy Football Trade Analyzer
    Fantasy Football Trade Analyzer icon
    Fantasy Football Trade Analyzer
    >
    NFL Start/Sit Optimizer
    NFL Start/Sit Optimizer icon
    NFL Start/Sit Optimizer
    >
    Odds Calculator
    Odds Calculator icon
    Odds Calculator
    >
    Parlay Calculator
    Parlay Calculator icon
    Parlay Calculator
    >
    NFL Playoff Predictor
    NFL Playoff Predictor icon
    NFL Playoff Predictor
    >
    DFS Lineup Optimizer
    DFS Lineup Optimizer icon
    DFS Lineup Optimizer
    >
  • NFL Playoff Chances 2024-25
  • Mock Draft Simulator
  • 2024 Draft Big Board
  • Standings
  • Depth Charts
  • Stat Leaders
  • Fantasy Trade Analyzer
  • Start/ Sit Optimizer
  • Patrick Mahomes
  • NFL Mock Draft 2024
  • Tony Pauline
  • 2024 Scouting Reports
  • home icon
  • NFL
  • 5 WRs to fade in 2024 Fantasy Football ft. Stefon Diggs

5 WRs to fade in 2024 Fantasy Football ft. Stefon Diggs

By Adam Hulse
Modified May 25, 2024 15:28 GMT
Buffalo Bills v Washington Commanders
2024 Fantasy Football WR fades

The 2024 fantasy football season is quickly approaching as it begins before Week 1 of the NFL regular season. The biggest reason for this is to allow leagues to host their fantasy drafts and tweak their rosters prior to the official kick off. The draft is usually the most important part of any fantasy league, so it's important to always have a solid strategy.

Wide receivers are the deepest position in fantasy football each year due to the massive amount of reliable options. They have also become more popular in recent years in the opening rounds of the draft, arguably replacing the value of most top-tier running backs. While this has proven to be a beneficial strategy, here are five wide receivers to avoid in the early rounds this year.

2024 Fantasy Football WR fade candidates

Stefon Diggs
Stefon Diggs

#1 - Keenan Allen

Keenan Allen has been one of the most consistently reliable wide receivers in fantasy football. He has exceeded 100 receptions and 1,100 yards in five of the past seven seasons. The issue is that he was traded to the Chicago Bears during the offense, joining a crowded wide receiver room with DJ Moore and Rome Odunze.

He will also be playing with rookie quarterback Caleb Williams instead of superstar Justin Herbert. This could all potentially decrease his usually massive workload he always had with the Los Angeles Chargers.

#2 - Calvin Ridley

Calvin Ridley has always served as his team's WR1, both with the Atlanta Falcons and Jacksonville Jaguars. This is unlikely to be his role with the Tennessee Titans with DeAndre Hopkins on their roster as well.

Hopkins has also always received a large target share, so this could potentially be one of Ridley's least productive fantasy football seasons. Will Levis is also arguably the worst starting quarterback he's ever played with, after Matt Ryan and Trevor Lawrence.

#3 - Stefon Diggs

Stefon Diggs has recorded at least 103 receptions, 1,183 yards, and eight touchdowns in each of his four seasons with the Buffalo Bills. He has arguably been the most consistently productive wide receiver in the entire NFL during his impressive run with Josh Allen.

His situation for the 2024 NFL season will change drastically after being traded to the Houston Texans. While he remains with an elite quarterback like CJ Stroud, he will have a ton more target competiton from Nico Collins and Tank Dell.

#4 - Terry McLaurin

Terry McLaurin has turned in impressive averages of 75 receptions for 1,050 yards and five touchdowns per season in his five years with the Washington Commanders. He has also excelled despite their failure to find a reliable starting quarterback.

While they may have done so in Jayden Daniels with the second-overall pick in the 2024 NFL Draft, rookie quarterbacks always create a ton of risk for fantasy football wide receivers. The target hierarchy in Washington is unclear this year with a rookie quarterback, Jahan Dotson on the rise, and newcomer Austin Ekeler being among the best receiving backs in the NFL.

#5 - Cooper Kupp

Just a couple of years ago, Cooper Kupp turned in one of the best wide receiver seasons in fantasy football history when he won the rare receiving triple crown. Since then, he has been a bit plagued by injuries and his role with the Los Angeles Rams appears to be decreasing.

Kupp has always been the top target for Matthew Stafford by a wide margin, but that began to shift to Puka Nacua last season. The breakout rookie is expected to be the clear WR1 in their offense this season, so Kupp is likely to see a diminished workload.

Quick Links

More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
App download animated image Get the free App now
🔥 Popular
🔗 LINKS
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications
Edition:
English
हिन्दी