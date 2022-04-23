NFL Draft 2022: 5 WRs the Green Bay Packers Should Target to Help Aaron Rodgers

With the 2022 NFL Draft about a week away, perennial contenders like Aaron Rodgers and the Green Bay Packers are on the clock looking to upgrade their wide receiver room. Rodgers has always had the security of one of the NFL's best receivers in Davante Adams. With Adams being traded to the Las Vegas Raiders, Green Bay are looking for a new weapon to bolster the Packers offense.

The Packers will depend heavily on Allen Lazard taking another leap in his production and signing veteran wideout Sammy Watkins has provided Green Bay with a big-play threat. Unfortunately, the reality is that at this stage in their careers, neither player looks like he will come close to replicating the relationship Rodgers had with Adams.

This is where the NFL Draft comes into play. For Green Bay, their draft capital (11 picks) allows them to go in a number of directions to improve their roster. To ensure that they maximize the remaining years of Rodgers' career, drafting a wide receiver in 2022 must be an essential part of the Packers' plan.

Here are the 5 wide receivers the Green Bay Packers could target in the NFL draft to help Aaron Rodgers in 2022:

NFL Draft WR Target #1: Chris Olave, Ohio State

Chris Olave at the NFL Combine

Chris Olave is not the absolute speedster that most teams fall in love with when it comes to the draft, but he can really catch the ball. Olave brings experience when it comes to route running and his sure hands will at least remind Packers fans of Davante Adams. Coming straight out of the gate, Olave has a chance to be the impact player Aaron Rodgers will love.

NFL Draft WR Target #2: Treylon Burks, Arkansas

Southwest Classic - Arkansas v Texas A&M

Treylon Burks is someone the Packers could target with either of their first-round draft picks. He is a big, versatile player who can line up on the inside or use his speed on the outside. Burks is also useful in the blocking game, an essential part of the Green Bay offense.

NFL Draft WR Target #3: George Pickens, Georgia

2022 CFP National Championship - Georgia v Alabama

George Pickens has the potential to be a steal amongst a stacked wide receiver class. Battling back from a torn ACL in the spring, Pickens showed he has the potential to be an excellent safety blanket for any NFL team. With Green Bay losing Adams, Pickens makes sense, as he has a knack for catching the ball in tough places and battling in the end zone.

PFF @PFF All aboard the George Pickens hype train All aboard the George Pickens hype train 🚂 https://t.co/K1Pmo0dKR9

NFL Draft WR Target #4: Jalen Tolbert, South Alabama

Jalen Tolbert, South Alabama

Jalen Tolbert is an interesting fit for Matt LaFleur's offense. With his size, speed and athleticism, he just needs some coaching to be able to run routes at the NFL level. The Packers could end up taking Tolbert in round 2 or 3 to compliment their first-round pick. Tolbert needs to work on his blocking and avoiding some of the drops from his college days if he plans on staying in Rodgers' favor.

Jake Morley @JacobMorley Jalen Tolbert - WR - South Bama



OK release here; impressive ability to fight through contact and still get vertical.



And the finish.. yeah. Jalen Tolbert - WR - South BamaOK release here; impressive ability to fight through contact and still get vertical. And the finish.. yeah. https://t.co/2vNPaWGTjP

NFL Draft WR Target #5: Wan'Dale Robinson, Kentucky

Wan'Dale Robinson, LSU v Kentucky

Wan'Dale Robinson is someone who is making a late surge up people's draft boards. Robinson may not have the size (5-11, 185) of some receivers, but he makes up for it with speed and is one of the best route runners in the NCAA. Robinson's bursts of speed make him a nightmare coming out of the break and with Rodgers' ability to get rid of the ball quickly, he would love Robinson as a mid-round steal.

Edited by John Maxwell