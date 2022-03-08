NFL Combine: Top 5 fastest wide receiver class in history of Scouting Combine

The NFL Combine gives college football prospects the opportunity to show off their skills to professional scouts and team representatives. Speed is one of the most important attributes, especially for wide receivers; therefore, the 40-yard dash is extremely important.

Some years have had faster wide receiver classes than others based on their time at the event. Here are the fastest overall wide receiver classes in the history of the NFL Combine, based on the number of players who completed the 40-yard dash in 4.36 seconds or faster.

NFL Combine years with the most wide receivers to run the 40-yard dash in 4.36 seconds or faster

#1 - 2009 Draft Class - 9 wide receivers

Miami Dolphins wide receiver Mike Wallace

The 2009 wide receiver class had the most players finish the 40-yard dash faster than the 4.36 second cut-off. The group was headlined by Mike Wallace and Darrius Heyward-Bey, who were both considered elite prospects at the time.

#2 - 2022 Draft Class - 6 wide receivers

Baylor wide receiver Tyquan Thornton

NFL @NFL



WR Tyquan Thornton might've just broken the all-time 40 record with a 4.21u.



: WOW. JUST WOW. @BUFootball WR Tyquan Thornton might've just broken the all-time 40 record with a 4.21u. #NFLCombine on @nflnetwork WOW. JUST WOW.@BUFootball WR Tyquan Thornton might've just broken the all-time 40 record with a 4.21u.📺: #NFLCombine on @nflnetwork https://t.co/WvR8FfKv6M

The most recent draft class had the second-most wide receivers eclipse the milestone. The entire 2022 draft class, including all positions from top to bottom, registered the fastest combined average by any class in NFL history with 4.71 seconds.

NFL Combine class with the most wide receivers to run the 40-yard dash in 4.36 seconds or faster

Here are the five draft classes in NFL Combne history with the most wide receivers to complete the 40-yard dash in 4.36 seconds or faster.

#3 (tied) - 2007 Draft Class - 5 wide receivers

Hall of Fame wide receiver Calvin Johnson

Calvin Johnson headlined the 2007 wide receiver class as one of the highest-rated prospects in the position of all time. The NFL Combine is where he began earning his legendary nickname of Megatron. The Hall of Famer is considered one of the most dominant wide receivers in NFL history.

NFL @NFL



Dominated it just like he dominated the league.



: 2020 13 years ago, @CalvinJohnsonJr ran his 40 in 4.35 seconds.Dominated it just like he dominated the league.: 2020 #NFLCombine starts Thursday 4PM ET on @nflnetwork 13 years ago, @CalvinJohnsonJr ran his 40 in 4.35 seconds. 🔥Dominated it just like he dominated the league.📺: 2020 #NFLCombine starts Thursday 4PM ET on @nflnetwork https://t.co/xXeZhqdmJO

#3 (tied) - 2015 Draft Class - 5 wide receivers

Tampa Bay Buccaneers Breshad Perriman

The 2015 wide receiver class was loaded with speedsters. Breshad Perriman and Chris Conley are solid role players in the NFL, while Kevin White was a highly rated prospect that unfortunately never quite met expectations.

#3 (tied) - 2019 Draft Class - 5 wide receivers

Seattle Seahawks wide receiver DK Metcalf

The five players to beat the mark at the 2019 NFL Combine all play active roles in the NFL. DK Metcalf and Terry McLaurin headline the group. as they are both rising superstars, while Mecole Hardman is a key part of his offense.

