5 WRs next in line to get paid after Justin Jefferson's monster $140,000,000 contract extension

Minnesota Vikings WR Justin Jefferson just became the highest-paid non-QB in NFL history after agreeing on a massive four-year $140 million deal including $110 million guaranteed.

In an Instagram post following the announcement, Jefferson stated:

"The time has finally come. The deal I've been waiting for since I was a little kid. Being doubted my whole career. Not being highly recruited. Not being the first receiver off the draft board. This whole journey wasn't easy for me. To be given a gift to play football at the highest level, it's a blessing. It's an honor."

Since being drafted by the Vikings back in 2020, Jefferson has been nothing short of phenomenal. He's racked up 392 receptions for 5,899 yards and 30 touchdowns and was named the 2022 NFL Offensive Player of the Year.

However, as Jefferson's future has now been decided, attention turns to other wide receivers expecting to be paid by their team, or someone else, in the near future. Whilst few wideouts are expected to command the fee of Jefferson, plenty will be taking an interest in his guaranteed money of $110m, way clear of A.J. Brown's $84m in second.

5 Wide Receivers next in line to get paid after Justin Jefferson

#5 - Tee Higgins

NFL: Cincinnati Bengals at Kansas City Chiefs

Tee Higgins' determination to get paid has been demonstrated multiple times this offseason. On more than one occasion he has reiterated his desire to be traded by the Cincinnati Bengals but for now, remains a part of the team.

Higgins and Cincy couldn't agree on a long-term contract throughout 2023 and the former Clemson man had the franchise tag placed on him for 2024, netting him $21m on a one-year deal. He will likely leave the Bengals after 2024 and net a big payday in the process, having put up 3,684 yards and 24 touchdowns during his four years in the NFL.

#4 - Brandon Aiyuk

NFL: Super Bowl LVIII-San Francisco 49ers at Kansas City Chiefs

Another wide receiver likely to get paid after voicing his displeasure at his current situation is Brandon Aiyuk of the San Francisco 49ers. Aiyuk has developed into a star after being drafted in the same 2020 NFL draft as Higgins, establishing himself as a pivotal piece on the 49ers' electric offense.

He had his best year in 2023, racking up 1,342 yards and seven touchdowns, but also like Higgins won't command the fee of Justin Jefferson. The 49ers will have to work their cap well, or they could lose Brandon Aiyuk after 2024.

#3 - Tyreek Hill

NFL: Pro Bowl Media & Practice

After the Miami Dolphins signed WR Jaylen Waddle to a three-year $84m contract with $76m guaranteed last week, their other star wideout, Tyreek Hill, is after a contract extension of his own. Hill has been one of, if not the best WR in football since joining the Dolphins back in 2022, racking up over 1,700 receiving yards during both his seasons in South Florida.

The contract extension he signed when joining Miami in 2022 is set to run until 2026, but Hill and his team have been vying for a new deal to make him the highest paid at his position.

#2 - Ja'Marr Chase

NFL: Pro Bowl-NFC at AFC

Justin Jefferson's former LSU teammate Ja'Marr Chase will have been extremely interested in today's news. Chase will look to make himself the highest-paid in his position once he comes to sign a new deal, as his current deal is due to expire after 2025.

Chase is likely to command such a fee as his current deal sees him paid less than the likes of Darnell Mooney, Diontae Johnson and Allen Lazard. He's topped 1,000 in each of his three NFL seasons and had 1,216 yards in 2023 despite QB Joe Burrow missing much of the season through injury.

The Bengals would like to get his contract sorted sooner rather than later, as they'd hate to lose both Tee Higgins and Chase to contractual disputes. They made Joe Burrow the highest-paid player in NFL history in 2023, and would likely need another record-breaking deal to secure Chase's future.

#1 - CeeDee Lamb

NFL: Pro Bowl-NFC at AFC

CeeDee Lamb of the Dallas Cowboys would also likely command a contract similar to that of Justin Jefferson. Lamb has been one of the premier WRs in the NFL since being drafted back in 2020, and had his best season in 2023. He amassed 1,749 yards and 12 touchdowns, as well as leading the entire league with 135 receptions.

However, his current contract sees him paid less than wide receivers such as Jauan Jennings, Robert Woods and Kendrick Bourne. Lamb's current deal is due to expire after 2024 so Jerry Jones would like to get a deal done before another team can steal his talents away from the Cowboys.