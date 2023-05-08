5 XFL players Cowboys should consider signing for 2023 feat. Jahcour Pearson

The XFL provides NFL teams with an additional resource in their search for talented players to join their rosters. The new season takes place during the NFL offseason and is loaded with players who are hopeful to receive a shot at joining a team for training camp. With the 2023 season near completion, some of the top players may earn the opportunity to be scouted this year.

The Dallas Cowboys have their sights set on being Super Bowl contenders for the upcoming 2023 season after advancing during the NFL Playoffs last year. While their roster is solid, they have been adding finishing pieces to potentially help get them across the finish line. Here are five players from the XFL they should consider signing.

#1 - Trent Harris, EDGE, Arlington Renegades

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Trent Harris

Trent Harris leads the XFL in sacks as well as tackles for a loss. Edge rushers are always at a premium in the NFL, and Harris is one of the best available right now. He also has previous NFL experience, playing in games between 2019 and 2021 with the Las Vegas Raiders and New York Giants after an excellent college career with the Miami Hurricanes. He can potentially serve as a rotational pass rusher for the Cowboys defense.

#2 - Michael Joseph, CB, DC Defenders

Michael Joseph

Michael Joseph has proven to be an opportunistic defensive back with the DC Defenders, recording four interceptions and returning two of them for touchdowns. These are extremely desirable statistics for NFL teams, especially the Cowboys, who could use additional depth in their defensive secondary. Joseph also has NFL experience, appearing in one game for the Chicago Bears in 2021.

#3 - Cody Latimer, WR, Orlando Guardians

Cody Latimer

Cody Latimer has some of the most NFL experience of any XFL player, playing for the Denver Broncos and New York Giants across six seasons. He now serves as a hybrid wide receiver and tight end, while emerging as one of the best offensive weapons in the XFL. NFL teams all carry a ton of pass catchers, so he could earn a role as a depth piece for the Cowboys.

#4 - Jahcour Pearson, WR, Seattle Sea Dragons

Jahcour Pearson

Jahcour Pearson was recently named the XFL Offensive Player of the Year. He dominated as a wide receiver using his blazing speed as his biggest weapon. The Cowboys signed KaVontae Turpin last year after he emerged as the USFL Offensive Player of the Year for his speedy weapons as well. They could do the same with Pearson this year.

#5 - Abram Smith, RB, DC Defenders

Abram Smith

Abram Smith is the most dominant running back prospect from the XFL by a wide margin. He led the league in rushing this year by averaging more than 20 yards per game more than any other player. The Cowboys could use additional depth at the position after releasing Ezekiel Elliott this year and having Tony Pollard come off a major injury. Smith could be the piece their offensive backfield needs.

Master Your Draft Strategy With Our Free and Easy-to-Use Mock Draft Simulator

Poll : 0 votes