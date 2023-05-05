Jahcour Pearson 40 time: How fast is XFL’s Offensive Player of the Year?

Jahcour Pearson was one of the best offensive players in the entire XFL during their recent 2023 season. In fact, a strong case can be made that he tops the list of most talented players after being named the Offensive Player of the Year.

Pearson earned the prestigious award by leading the XFL with 60 total receptions for 670 yards and four touchdowns.

Pearson proved to be a reliable target in the Seattle Sea Dragons offense that featured former NFL players. He was paired with former wide receiver Josh Gordon, catching passes from former Dallas Cowboys quarterback Ben DiNucci.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Jahcour Pearson has no NFL experience, so his emergence as a superstar has become even more impressive.

The standout wide receiver's biggest weapon has been his blazing fast speed. His head coach Jim Haslett, who also has experience coaching in the NFL, is rumored to have clocked Pearson at 4.28 seconds in the 40-yard dash.

While this time is unofficial, it would potentially be among the fastest times ever recorded in football, including by NFL players.

For comparison, Tyreek Hill, the NFL's fastest current player, clocked a scorching 4.29 seconds in the 40-yard dash during his pro day prior to being drafted. If Haslett's timing is correct, this would mean Jahcour Pearson recorded an even faster time than 'The Cheetah'.

He's used this electrifying speed to his advantage and turned it into an Offensive Player of the Year season as an XFL rookie.

Why isn't Jahcour Pearson in the NFL?

Jahcour Pearson

Jahcour Pearson entered his name into the 2022 NFL Draft after a solid college football career. He played his first four years with the Western Kentucky Hilltoppers before getting an opportunity to play for the Ole Miss Rebels in his final season in NCAA elite SEC conference.

He totalled 131 receptions for 1,464 yards and seven touchdowns during his college career.

While he didn't attend the 2022 NFL Combine, Pearson did work out during the Ole Miss Pro Day in an attempt to help his draft stock. While he ran a solid 4.42 seconds in the 40-yard dash, that's a long way from the blazing 4.28 that Haslett rumored to clock him at.

His speed wasn't enough to overcome his relatively modest college production, but it's likely his size that specifically scared NFL teams away from drafting him. He measured at just 5'7" tall and weighed only 178 pounds, making him tiny for NFL standards.

Now that he has an XFL Offensive Player of the Year award to his name and a potentially faster 40-yard dash time at a bulkier weight, maybe an NFL team will give him another shot.

Master Your Draft Strategy With Our Free and Easy-to-Use Mock Draft Simulator

Poll : 0 votes