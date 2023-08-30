50 best DeAndre Hopkins-inspired Fantasy Football team names to try out in 2023

It's time for the 2023 Fantasy Football season. It's likely that the reason why your draft hasn't been set yet is because you haven't chosen a suitable name for your club.

To succeed as a Fantasy Football manager, you must conduct thorough research and select quality players. Choosing a team identity is an additional duty that goes along with it.

In this article, we'll give you 50 Fantasy Football names modeled after wide receiver DeAndre Hopkins, who has been one of the best NFL receivers for the past decade and is known to be a top Fantasy Football asset.

Hopkins doesn't appear to be the same top-tier wide receiver in Fantasy Football that he was while playing for the Houston Texans. His days of recording over 100 catches on over 150 attempts for 1,000+ yards are long gone, but with the Tennessee Titans as his new team and Ryan Tannehill as their quarterback, he still might be a highly productive fantasy target.

Without any more delay, let's explore the worlds of Fantasy Football and DeAndre Hopkins.

50 of the best DeAndre Hopkins-inspired Fantasy Football team names

All about the Nuk-ie Beats by DeAndre Deandre Hopkins and Sloan Kettering DeAndre Hopkins Lymphoma DeAndre Hopkins University DeAndre The Giant DeAppetizers, DeAndre, DeSsert De Other Andre Dis is DeAnd Don’t PaNuk Down DeAndrain Forgot About ‘Dre Golden Nukket Grand Nuk Hard Nuk Life Hard Nuuuuuuuks Hippety-Hopkins Hopking of Hopkings Hopkinky Boots Hopkinsubordinate Hopkins in the Cadillac Hopkins, Skipkins, and Jumpkins HOPportunity Nuks Hopposites Attract HOP off deez nuks KINs folk Hop-Scotch Pilgrim Kins Game Kith and Hopkins No Nuks Given Nukes of Hazzard NukKlear Warheads Nuklear Explosion Nuk and a Hard Place Nuk and Cranny Nuk Box Hero Nuk It! Nuk if you Buk Nuk it from Orbit Nuk Juke’m Nuk Lear Whippin Nuk Off Opportunity Nuks Playing for Kins School of Hard Nuks StraightouttaHopkins Tactical Nuk That Nuking Guy The ArchNuk of Tennessee The Hopkinsy Scale Very Hopkinteresting

DeAndre Hopkins Fantasy outlook ahead of the 2023 season

DeAndre Hopkins remains a top player on the gridiron despite age and health challenges. He had a successful season with the Arizona Cardinals last year, hauling in 64 of 96 targets for 717 yards and three scores in nine games.

The concern with choosing Hopkins early on in your team is that, barring an alteration in the Tennessee Titans' run-first offensive strategy, he probably won't be an excellent Fantasy receiver.

The target frequency is unlikely to be there, and older receivers' track records are concerning, particularly for those who have consistently shown injury issues.

At the start of the 2023 season, Hopkins should only be regarded as a low-end number two receiver in almost all Fantasy leagues.

