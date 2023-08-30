NFL
50 best DeAndre Hopkins-inspired Fantasy Football team names to try out in 2023

By Habib Timileyin
Modified Aug 30, 2023 10:40 GMT
Titans Football
Best DeAndre Hopkins-inspired Fantasy Football team names to try out in 2023

It's time for the 2023 Fantasy Football season. It's likely that the reason why your draft hasn't been set yet is because you haven't chosen a suitable name for your club.

To succeed as a Fantasy Football manager, you must conduct thorough research and select quality players. Choosing a team identity is an additional duty that goes along with it.

In this article, we'll give you 50 Fantasy Football names modeled after wide receiver DeAndre Hopkins, who has been one of the best NFL receivers for the past decade and is known to be a top Fantasy Football asset.

Hopkins doesn't appear to be the same top-tier wide receiver in Fantasy Football that he was while playing for the Houston Texans. His days of recording over 100 catches on over 150 attempts for 1,000+ yards are long gone, but with the Tennessee Titans as his new team and Ryan Tannehill as their quarterback, he still might be a highly productive fantasy target.

Without any more delay, let's explore the worlds of Fantasy Football and DeAndre Hopkins.

50 of the best DeAndre Hopkins-inspired Fantasy Football team names

  1. All about the Nuk-ie
  2. Beats by DeAndre
  3. Deandre Hopkins and Sloan Kettering
  4. DeAndre Hopkins Lymphoma
  5. DeAndre Hopkins University
  6. DeAndre The Giant
  7. DeAppetizers, DeAndre, DeSsert
  8. De Other Andre
  9. Dis is DeAnd
  10. Don’t PaNuk
  11. Down DeAndrain
  12. Forgot About ‘Dre
  13. Golden Nukket
  14. Grand Nuk
  15. Hard Nuk Life
  16. Hard Nuuuuuuuks
  17. Hippety-Hopkins
  18. Hopking of Hopkings
  19. Hopkinky Boots
  20. Hopkinsubordinate
  21. Hopkins in the Cadillac
  22. Hopkins, Skipkins, and Jumpkins
  23. HOPportunity Nuks
  24. Hopposites Attract
  25. HOP off deez nuks KINs folk
  26. Hop-Scotch Pilgrim
  27. Kins Game
  28. Kith and Hopkins
  29. No Nuks Given
  30. Nukes of Hazzard
  31. NukKlear Warheads
  32. Nuklear Explosion
  33. Nuk and a Hard Place
  34. Nuk and Cranny
  35. Nuk Box Hero
  36. Nuk It!
  37. Nuk if you Buk
  38. Nuk it from Orbit
  39. Nuk Juke’m
  40. Nuk Lear Whippin
  41. Nuk Off
  42. Opportunity Nuks
  43. Playing for Kins
  44. School of Hard Nuks
  45. StraightouttaHopkins
  46. Tactical Nuk
  47. That Nuking Guy
  48. The ArchNuk of Tennessee
  49. The Hopkinsy Scale
  50. Very Hopkinteresting

DeAndre Hopkins Fantasy outlook ahead of the 2023 season

DeAndre Hopkins remains a top player on the gridiron despite age and health challenges. He had a successful season with the Arizona Cardinals last year, hauling in 64 of 96 targets for 717 yards and three scores in nine games.

The concern with choosing Hopkins early on in your team is that, barring an alteration in the Tennessee Titans' run-first offensive strategy, he probably won't be an excellent Fantasy receiver.

The target frequency is unlikely to be there, and older receivers' track records are concerning, particularly for those who have consistently shown injury issues.

At the start of the 2023 season, Hopkins should only be regarded as a low-end number two receiver in almost all Fantasy leagues.

