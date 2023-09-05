NFL
  • home icon
  • NFL
  • NFL Draft
  • 50 best Justin Herbert-inspired Fantasy Football team names to try out in 2023

50 best Justin Herbert-inspired Fantasy Football team names to try out in 2023

By Nick Igbokwe
Modified Sep 05, 2023 13:49 GMT
50 best Justin Herbert-inspired Fantasy Football team names to try out in 2023
50 best Justin Herbert-inspired Fantasy Football team names to try out in 2023

Los Angeles Chargers QB Justin Herbert is one of the most accurate quarterbacks in the NFL. The Oregon Tigers alum is the NFL's best-paid player, and for good reason. Herbert had a stellar 2022, earning his first Pro Bowl selection at the end of the season.

Herbert has been a starter from day one, and he started fifteen games in his rookie season with the Chargers. He broke numerous Chargers' rookie records, showing a glimpse of what was to come.

Herbert enjoyed by far his best season in 2022, putting up a stat line of 4,739 yards, 25 touchdowns and ten interceptions in 17 games. He set single-season franchise records for pass attempts and completions. His performance helped lead the Chargers to the postseason for the first time in his tenure.

Justin Herbert was one of the more disappointing fantasy football QBs last season, and one of the main problems was that he rarely got big plays down the field. Whether he will up his fantasy football productivity in 2023 or post numbers similar to 2022 remains to be seen.

Be an NFL GM, make draft decisions, and experience the thrill with our NFL Mock Draft Simulator

50 of the best Justin Herbert-inspired football team names

When you give your fantasy football team an awesome name, fantasy football looks better. Famous players like Herbert typically have variations of their names used as fantasy name tags.

You're in the right place if you're looking for the perfect Justin Herbert-inspired fantasy football name.

List of Justin Herbert Fantasy Football Team Names to use in 2023

Here's a list of Justin Herbert fantasy football names for 2023, artfully curated from "Bleacher Nation," "Sports Feel Good Stories," and Yours Truly.

  1. Air Bear
  2. Do You Really Want to Herb Me?
  3. Herb Your Enthusiasm
  4. Herbert & Ernie
  5. Herbert Crabs
  6. Herbert Garden
  7. Herbert Hummingbirds
  8. Herbert vs. Sorbet
  9. Herbert’s Armada
  10. Herbert’s Bolt Brigade
  11. Herbert’s Chuckle Chargers
  12. Herbert’s Comic Commandos
  13. Herbert’s Dune
  14. Herbert’s Fantasy Magicians
  15. Herbert’s Hair Bears
  16. Herbert’s Happy Feet
  17. Herbert’s Heroics
  18. Herbert’s High-Flyers
  19. Herbert’s Hilarious Hookups
  20. Herbert’s Hotshots
  21. Herbert’s Pocket Rockets
  22. Herbert’s Red Zone Renegades
  23. Herbert’s Thunderbolts
  24. Herbert’s Touchdown Tornadoes
  25. Herbie the Love Bug
  26. Herbie: Fully Loaded
  27. Herman’s Herberts
  28. His and Herbs
  29. Is it Herbert or Herbet
  30. Just in Time
  31. Justin a Nutshell
  32. Justin Case
  33. Justin Do It!
  34. Justin Time
  35. Justinfication
  36. Justinfied
  37. Kick to the Herb
  38. Lemon Herbert
  39. Peaches and Herbs
  40. Rainbow Herbert
  41. Siskel and Herbert
  42. Smokin’ Herb
  43. The Blonde Bombers
  44. The Electric Herberts
  45. The Herbert Hammers
  46. The Herbert Hurlers
  47. The Herbert Hurricanes
  48. The Scoop on Herbert
  49. The Secret Recipe: Ten Herbs and Spices
  50. This Just In

Quick Links

Edited by R. Elahi
Be the first one to comment
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...