50 best Justin Herbert-inspired Fantasy Football team names to try out in 2023

Los Angeles Chargers QB Justin Herbert is one of the most accurate quarterbacks in the NFL. The Oregon Tigers alum is the NFL's best-paid player, and for good reason. Herbert had a stellar 2022, earning his first Pro Bowl selection at the end of the season.

Herbert has been a starter from day one, and he started fifteen games in his rookie season with the Chargers. He broke numerous Chargers' rookie records, showing a glimpse of what was to come.

Herbert enjoyed by far his best season in 2022, putting up a stat line of 4,739 yards, 25 touchdowns and ten interceptions in 17 games. He set single-season franchise records for pass attempts and completions. His performance helped lead the Chargers to the postseason for the first time in his tenure.

Justin Herbert was one of the more disappointing fantasy football QBs last season, and one of the main problems was that he rarely got big plays down the field. Whether he will up his fantasy football productivity in 2023 or post numbers similar to 2022 remains to be seen.

50 of the best Justin Herbert-inspired football team names

When you give your fantasy football team an awesome name, fantasy football looks better. Famous players like Herbert typically have variations of their names used as fantasy name tags.

You're in the right place if you're looking for the perfect Justin Herbert-inspired fantasy football name.

List of Justin Herbert Fantasy Football Team Names to use in 2023

Here's a list of Justin Herbert fantasy football names for 2023, artfully curated from "Bleacher Nation," "Sports Feel Good Stories," and Yours Truly.

Air Bear Do You Really Want to Herb Me? Herb Your Enthusiasm Herbert & Ernie Herbert Crabs Herbert Garden Herbert Hummingbirds Herbert vs. Sorbet Herbert’s Armada Herbert’s Bolt Brigade Herbert’s Chuckle Chargers Herbert’s Comic Commandos Herbert’s Dune Herbert’s Fantasy Magicians Herbert’s Hair Bears Herbert’s Happy Feet Herbert’s Heroics Herbert’s High-Flyers Herbert’s Hilarious Hookups Herbert’s Hotshots Herbert’s Pocket Rockets Herbert’s Red Zone Renegades Herbert’s Thunderbolts Herbert’s Touchdown Tornadoes Herbie the Love Bug Herbie: Fully Loaded Herman’s Herberts His and Herbs Is it Herbert or Herbet Just in Time Justin a Nutshell Justin Case Justin Do It! Justin Time Justinfication Justinfied Kick to the Herb Lemon Herbert Peaches and Herbs Rainbow Herbert Siskel and Herbert Smokin’ Herb The Blonde Bombers The Electric Herberts The Herbert Hammers The Herbert Hurlers The Herbert Hurricanes The Scoop on Herbert The Secret Recipe: Ten Herbs and Spices This Just In