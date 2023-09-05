50 best Tony Pollard-inspired Fantasy Football team names to try out in 2023 

Dallas Cowboys running back Tony Pollard is undoubtedly one of the best RBs in the NFL. Pollard enters his fifth NFL season after a spectacular 2022 season that saw him selected for the first time for the Pro Bowl.

Pollard spent most of his early NFL career as a backup to three-time Pro Bowler Ezekiel Elliott, and it was only in year four that he showed the league what he could do. He amassed 193 rush attempts, 1,007 rushing yards and nine touchdowns on the ground. Furthermore, he added 371 receiving yards and three TDs in the air.

Tony Pollard was a fantasy football gem in 2022, finishing the season as the fantasy RB7. According to Fantasy Pros, he scored more fantasy points than any other RB (19.3 per game) from Weeks 7-16 when he consistently played over 53% snaps as the team's featured before.

He enters the 2023 season with a chip on his shoulder to prove that 2022 wasn't a fluke season.

50 of the best Tony Pollard-inspired fantasy football team names

One of the most fantastic things about creating a fantasy football team is that you get the honor of giving it a befitting name. Also, having a name artfully crafted for your favorite professional football star is arguably undefeated.

You're in the right place if you want to craft a name around Dallas Cowboys franchise RB Tony Pollard.

Here's a list of stellar Tony Pollard themed fantasy team names:

Bean Pollard Buy Some TP Cowboy Up Flag Pollard Honored With Pollard Hot and Pollard Hot Under the Pollard Hot Wheels I Can’t Be Pollard In Pollard Position May POLlard North Pollard Opinion POLlard Playmaker Pollard PoLARD Heads Pollard Dancer Pollard Express Pollard Espresso Pollard Greens Pollard of Pain Pollard Patrol Pollard the Playmaker Pollard’s Posse Pollard’s Punters Pollard’s the Future Power Pollard RigaTony Ring Around the Pollard Should’ve Been A Cowboy TD Tony The Pollard Party The Pollard Predators Toe-Knee Tone-Loc Tony Balogna Tony Soprano Pollard Tony Stark Tony the TD Thief Tony The Tiger – He’s gr-r-reat! Tony the Trailblazer Tony’s Fantasy Footwork Tony’s Pizza Tony’s Touchdown Tornado Tony’s Trailblazers Touchdown Tony TP Roll Tub of PolLARD Up The Pollard You Call It; I Haul It Zeke Who