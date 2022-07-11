Hip hop legend 50 Cent drops huge hint of new album featuring Antonio Brown

Antonio Brown may currently be a free agent in the NFL, but that doesn't appear to be slowing him down. The former Tampa Bay Buccaneers receiver was last season running off the field mid-game against the New York Jets late last season. Since then, he has been a busy man, having released his own album this offseason.

The receiver-turned-rapper was recently spotted partying with Kanye West and other celebrities. Acclaimed rapper 50 Cent mentioned Antonio Brown on his Instagram story.

Antonio Brown (Image via @50cent on Instagram)

Antonio Brown is following a similar path to many other athletes, like Miles Bridges, Damian Lillard, Lonzo Ball and former teammate Le'Veon Bell. They have all crossed over to the music industry from time to time.

He has even announced an album featuring artists like Young Thug and Fivio Foreign.

The picture shared by 50 Cent might indicate that Brown is going to feature in the rap legend's upcoming work. The former Buccaneer might land himself an important collaberation with one of the industry's most iconic personalities.

There's no official word on this, or even if 50 Cent is working on anything with the wide receiver, but the post does seem like a tease of more to come.

Antonio Brown's NFL career

Tampa Bay Buccaneers v New York Jets

Not too long ago, Antonio Brown was one of the best wide receivers in football. Long before he walked off the field shirtless or was requesting release from teams, Antonio Brown dominated the field.

The wide receiver, who often goes by "AB", has been named to seven Pro Bowls and four All-Pro teams. For four years in a row, he was a Pro Bowler and an All-Pro, posting some incredible numbers.

During that stretch, his lowest season yardage total was 1,284, which would be a career high for several leading receivers. He led the league in both yards and catches in 2014.

He fell out with the Pittsburgh Steelers in 2019. Particularly with Ben Roethelisberger, whom he deemed a poor teammate. He landed with the Oakland Raiders after refusing to be traded to the Buffalo Bills. After a few offseason controversies, he left the Raiders before even playing a game for them.

He was signed by the New England Patriots, still in the 2019 season, playing alongside Tom Brady. However, Brown was cut by the Patriots after just one game. This was after he was accused of intimidating text messages.

He then teamed up with Tom Brady again, this time in Tampa Bay. He started four games, appeared in eight and won a Super Bowl in the 2020 season. He remained in Tampa Bay the following season until he blew up on the sideline and quit mid-way through a game against the New York Jets.

Brown has recorded 12,291 receiving yards and 83 receiving touchdowns during his career. It will be interesting to see what's next in store for him.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far