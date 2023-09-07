NFL
50 Darren Waller-inspired Fantasy Football team names to try out in 2023 season

By Arnold
Modified Sep 07, 2023 16:41 GMT
Darren Waller Fantasy Football team names
Darren Waller joined the New York Giants this offseason, after playing five years with the Las Vegas Raiders. The tight end is expected to play a big role for his new team in the 2023 NFL season.

Waller has been building a strong connection with Giants quarterback Daniel Jones, and there seems plenty of potential amid the link-up between the two players.

Last season, Waller struggled with consistency with the Raiders. He still managed 388 yards and three touchdowns on 28 receptions across nine games.

Nonetheless, there are many fantasy football managers who will put their faith in Waller. He recorded only 56.8 fantasy points in 2022, but that number should increase significantly if he remains fit for New York in the upcoming NFL season.

🏈 NFL kickoff on Sept 7! Dive into action: Explore Schedule & Depth Chart for ultimate game-day prep!

50 of the best Darren Waller-inspired fantasy football team names

Darren Waller Fantasy Football Team Names
Fantasy football has become the talk of the town in recent weeks. However, it's important for managers to create unique team names that can help them stand out from the rest.

Some even use combinations of their favorite players in the league. If you want to create a team name around New York Giants tight end Darren Waller, we've got you covered.

List of Darren Waller-themed Fantasy Football team names to use in 2023:

  1. Darren to Dream
  2. Big Waller Brand
  3. The Waller Express
  4. Waller's Warriors
  5. Waller's Endzone Empire
  6. Waller of Fame
  7. Waller's Ballers
  8. Giant Waller
  9. Wallin' and Stallin'
  10. Waller's Wild Ride
  11. The Great Waller of New York
  12. Darren It!
  13. Waller and Friends
  14. WonderWaller Wins
  15. Darren's Dominators
  16. Catching Wallerflies
  17. Perks of Being a Waller Flower
  18. Waller's Tight End Titans
  19. Waller's World of Wins
  20. TDs with Waller
  21. The Waller Whirlwind
  22. Darren's Daring Drafters
  23. Waller's Scoring Squad
  24. Waller Wonderland
  25. Darren's Disco Dance
  26. Waller's Yard Crushers
  27. Waller's Touchdown Tavern
  28. Waller's Gridiron Gang
  29. Waller's Reception Royalty
  30. Waller of Victory
  31. Darren's Dream Team
  32. King Waller
  33. Waller's Winning Ways
  34. Where There's a Waller There's A Way
  35. Waller's Fantasy Force
  36. Darren's Fantasy Fanatics
  37. Silver and Black Waller
  38. Darren's Big Leaguers
  39. Waller's Scoring Serenade
  40. Waller's Point Pileup
  41. Waller's Touchdown Thrillers
  42. Wallerver It Takes To Win
  43. Waller's Gridiron Grapplers
  44. Darren's Touchdown Troupe
  45. Darren Darren
  46. No More Wallers
  47. You Have to Fight To Darren It
  48. Always Waller's Fault
  49. Not On My Waller
  50. Darren's Disciple

