  • home icon
  • NFL
  • 50+ dirty fantasy football team names to try out in 2025

50+ dirty fantasy football team names to try out in 2025

By Arnold
Published Jul 28, 2025 14:58 GMT
NFL: Kansas City Chiefs Training Camp - Source: Imagn
50+ dirty fantasy football team names to try out in 2025 - Source: Imagn

The 2025 NFL season is just over a month away from kickoff. However, the fantasy football fever has already spread among fans.

Ad

While creating your fantasy team for the season can be exciting, it's also important to come up with a creative team name that sets you apart from the rest.

Many fantasy players generally use names that are associated with their favorite teams or players. However, some bring in a different vibe to the contest, with their punny or dirty minds.

On that note, here are some of the funnier fantasy team names that you can pick from for the upcoming 2025 NFL season.

Ad
also-read-trending Trending

Looking to predict NFL playoff Scenarios? Try our NFL Playoff Predictor for real-time simulations and stay ahead of the game!

Dirty fantasy football team names to use in 2025 season

NFL: New England Patriots WR Stefon Diggs - Source: Imagn
NFL: New England Patriots WR Stefon Diggs - Source: Imagn

Here's a look at 50+ dirty team names for users to try in the 2025 season, proposed by Sportskeeda's fantasy team name generator.

  1. Fumble in the Jungle
  2. LaPorta Potty
  3. It Hurts So Bad
  4. I Maye Score Tonight
  5. Darnold’s Damsels
  6. Kelce Me Softly
  7. Dirty Downs
  8. Hill’s Angels
  9. Mahomes Alone 2: Lost in Sin
  10. Diggs in a Blanket
  11. The Sack Artists
  12. Offensive Holdings
  13. Touchdown There
  14. Mac Daddy Jones
  15. Cooper’s Cougar Club
  16. Golladay Inn Express
  17. My Wilson's a bit sticky
  18. The Burrow's Burrow
  19. Allen the Sheets
  20. Mooney in the Buff
  21. 4th and Inches
  22. Joe Buck Yourself
  23. The Dirty Hunter
  24. Braggin' Rights
  25. Dirty Defenders
  26. Russell's Rustlers
  27. Quarterback Quivers
  28. Huddle Heat
  29. Tackling Temptress
  30. Kinky Kickoff
  31. Rushing Rendezvous
  32. Bench Warmers Anonymous
  33. The Jumping Jacks
  34. Deep Pass Desire
  35. Red Zone Risqué
  36. Etienne’s Entanglements
  37. Hot Chubb Time Machine
  38. Fields of Sin
  39. The Kamara Sutra
  40. OBJ’s Obscene Plays
  41. A Chill Fantasy
  42. Goff Balls
  43. Zeke And Destroy
  44. Defense? Never Heard of Her
  45. The Thielen Is Mutual
  46. Sanders' Landers
  47. Fumbling Fingers
  48. Scandalous Scrimmage
  49. Sinful Snap
  50. Intimate Interceptions
  51. Forbidden First Down
  52. Yardage Yearnings
  53. No More TDs
  54. Naughty Snap Counters
  55. Play Action Passion
  56. Rushing Flirts
  57. Wide Arms Receivers
  58. Best Ball Controls
About the author
Arnold

Arnold

Twitter icon

Arnold is a journalist covering College Sports and the NFL at Sportskeeda. He has been with the company since August 2022.

Arnold graduated with a degree in Mass Media from MIC. As a sports fanatic, he pursued writing to express his thoughts and opinions on sports events across the globe. He has also worked at Wizcraft and Publicis.

Arnold began supporting the Kansas City Chiefs after watching Patrick Mahomes lead them to Super Bowl glory in 2020. He also has a soft corner for the New York Yankees since he's lived in New York for two years. Arnold's favorite coach of all time is Andy Reid, and the Chiefs dynasty looks far from over.

In his free time, Arnold enjoys reading, exercising, and traveling. He follows several other sports including football, cricket, tennis, basketball, boxing and F1.

Know More

Discover the Eagles QB's family. All about Jalen Hurts's parents and Jalen Hurts's girlfriend.

Quick Links

Edited by Nadim El Kak
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
down arrow icon
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications