50+ dirty fantasy football team names to try out in 2025

The 2025 NFL season is just over a month away from kickoff. However, the fantasy football fever has already spread among fans.

While creating your fantasy team for the season can be exciting, it's also important to come up with a creative team name that sets you apart from the rest.

Many fantasy players generally use names that are associated with their favorite teams or players. However, some bring in a different vibe to the contest, with their punny or dirty minds.

On that note, here are some of the funnier fantasy team names that you can pick from for the upcoming 2025 NFL season.

Dirty fantasy football team names to use in 2025 season

NFL: New England Patriots WR Stefon Diggs - Source: Imagn

Here's a look at 50+ dirty team names for users to try in the 2025 season, proposed by Sportskeeda's fantasy team name generator.

Fumble in the Jungle LaPorta Potty It Hurts So Bad I Maye Score Tonight Darnold’s Damsels Kelce Me Softly Dirty Downs Hill’s Angels Mahomes Alone 2: Lost in Sin Diggs in a Blanket The Sack Artists Offensive Holdings Touchdown There Mac Daddy Jones Cooper’s Cougar Club Golladay Inn Express My Wilson's a bit sticky The Burrow's Burrow Allen the Sheets Mooney in the Buff 4th and Inches Joe Buck Yourself The Dirty Hunter Braggin' Rights Dirty Defenders Russell's Rustlers Quarterback Quivers Huddle Heat Tackling Temptress Kinky Kickoff Rushing Rendezvous Bench Warmers Anonymous The Jumping Jacks Deep Pass Desire Red Zone Risqué Etienne’s Entanglements Hot Chubb Time Machine Fields of Sin The Kamara Sutra OBJ’s Obscene Plays A Chill Fantasy Goff Balls Zeke And Destroy Defense? Never Heard of Her The Thielen Is Mutual Sanders' Landers Fumbling Fingers Scandalous Scrimmage Sinful Snap Intimate Interceptions Forbidden First Down Yardage Yearnings No More TDs Naughty Snap Counters Play Action Passion Rushing Flirts Wide Arms Receivers Best Ball Controls

