50+ Witty Fantasy Football team names to try out in 2025

The 2025 NFL season is fast approaching, and there is a buzz around fantasy football. However, before creating your team for the season, fantasy players must decide on team names.

Coming up with a unique and catchy fantasy team name is considered as important as building your team. While there is a wide range of team names that you can choose from, we've listed some of the witty team names that you can use for the 2025 NFL season.

Witty fantasy football team names to use in 2025

Here's a look at some witty fantasy names to try in the 2025 season, given by Sportskeeda's fantasy team name generator.

Hurts So Good Hot Chubb Time Machine Tua Legit to Quit Josh Jacobs Jingleheimer Schmidt Baby Got Dak Run CMC Griddy Committee Can You Diggs It Kittle Corn Lamar the Merrier Breece Lightning Aiyuken! Bijan Mustard Ridder Me This Fields of Dreams Waddle Vision Purdy Fly for a White Guy Dalvin and the Chipmunks Chasing Greatness Pollard Express Favre and Away Gronkey Kong Jerry’s Kids The Bus Stops Here Walter Paydirt Montana of the Rings Mean Joe Greene Machine LT’s Touchdown Club Prime Time Players Rice to the Occasion Troy Story Sweetness and Light Sack Marino Emmitt the Bank The Refrigerator Raiders Fourth and Way Down Show Me the Mooney The Abusement Park Victorious Secret Laces Out Unnecessary Roughness All About That Bosa No Punt Intended The Real Slim Brady Tee Time Catch Me If You Can’t 99 Problems But a Blitz Ain’t One Goal Line Standouts Down for the Count Red Zone Renegades Blank Space on the Roster Shake It Offense

The 2025 NFL season will commence on Sept. 4, when the Philadelphia Eagles square off against the Dallas Cowboys. It is tradition for the reigning Super Bowl winners, in this case the Eagles, to play in the first game of the regular season.

