6 NFL superstars who won league and Super Bowl MVP in same season ft. Joe Montana

The NFL has long been defined by stars who dazzled during the regular season but further elevated their games in the Super Bowl when the lights were shining brightest with everything on the line.

Over the last 65 years, the Associated Press has presented an award recognizing the NFL's top player. Since the 1957 season, only a handful of players have taken that home while also winning the Super Bowl MVP in the biggest game of the season.

Here are 6 NFL superstars who won league and Super Bowl MVP in same season

Bart Starr put the Packers on the map

Bart Starr, 1966

In 1966, Bart Starr became the first player in the league's history to win both the regular season and Super Bowl MVP honors after throwing for 2,257 yards, 14 touchdown passes, and three interceptions.

As great as he was on the field, he has since been honored with the Athletes in Action/Bart Starr Award. This award is given annually by a panel of judges, to an NFL player who best exemplifies outstanding character and leadership on the field and in the community.

Terry Bradshaw was a legend in the 'Steel City'

Terry Bradshaw, 1978

12 years after Bart Starr became the first player to win the Super Bowl MVP following an MVP regular season, Terry Bradshaw did the same for the Pittsburgh Steelers.

While the 'Steel Curtain' defensive front was Pittsburgh's signature painmaker that year, Bradshaw's 2,915 passing yards and 28 touchdowns equally helped to propel the Steelers past 17 of their 19 opponents that season.

Lawrence Taylor had a legendary 1986 season

Lawrence Taylor, 1986

Lawrence Taylor's most enduring NFL memory will always be his massive sack on Joe Theismann, who ended the quarterback's 12-year-career in 1985. However, his most successful individual season came a year later.

In 1986, he was named the NFL’s MVP, becoming the first defensive player to do so since 1971. Taylor recorded a career-high 20.5 sacks, 105 total tackles, five passes defensed, and two forced fumbles that season.

Joe Montana was incredible in '89

Joe Montana, 1989

Joe Montana had one of the greatest statistical passing seasons in NFL history in 1989, setting an NFL record at the time with a passer rating of 112.4. He owned a completion percentage of 70.2% on a 26/8 touchdown-to-interception ratio.

Montana solidified his historic 1989 MVP campaign with an emphatic cherry on top in the form of a brilliant 1989 Super Bowl performance against the Cincinnati Bengals.

With 3:20 left, Montana led the 49ers 92 yard game winning drive, throwing for the winning touchdown with 34 seconds left. It was one of the 31 fourth-quarter comeback attempts in his career.

Brett Favre won just one Super Bowl but he made it count in 1996

Brett Favre, 1996

Brett Favre led the NFL in touchdown passes for the second of three consecutive seasons in 1996, but it was that middle season that was the most pivotal to his career. It would be one that would eventually spill over into New York and Minnesota following several retirements and unretirements.

Favre lifted the Packers to a 35-21 victory over the New England Patriots in Super Bowl XXXI. Though he passed for a career-high 4,413 yards in 1995, it was the 1996 season where he entrenched himself into the record books. He won MVP of the regular season and the Super Bowl.

Kurt Warner did the unthinkable in 1999

Kurt Warner, 1999

In Kurt Warner's first three seasons, the St. Louis Rams went 35-8 from 1999 to 2001. It was his debut season in the league that will forever define Warner's career.

Going 325/499 on his passing attempts, good for a 65.1 completion percentage, as well as 4,353 yards through the air, and 41 touchdowns to just 13 interceptions. Warner capped off one of the most successful first seasons as a starter ever by defeating the Titans for the new millenium's first championship in February 2000.

Warner would go on to have a great second act, bringing the Cardinals to the Super Bowl in 2008. He was then inducted into the Hall of Fame back in 2017 with a career 67-49 record as a starter.

