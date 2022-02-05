6 NFL teams with new HCs heading into 2022 NFL season ft. Jaguars

We do not yet know who, between the LA Rams and the Cincinnati Bengals, will stand alone atop the NFL's mountaintop following the Super Bowl later this month. However, what we do know is that the Jacksonville Jaguars, who finished bottom of the league, will have a new head coach going into next season. Of the nine head coaching vacancies that were available entering the 2022 campaign, the Jaguars are the latest of six teams to have filled that position.

Six of the vacancies have now been filled, with the New Orleans Saints, Houston Texans and Miami Dolphins remaining as the three teams left. to make appointments They too are down to their final candidates and are hopeful of concluding the process in the coming weeks. We look at the teams that have finalized their head coaches heading into next season.

The Jaguars become the latest team to appoint a new head coach

#1 - Jacksonville Jaguars - Doug Pedersen

Los Angeles Rams v Philadelphia Eagles

Doug Pedersen was finalized by the Jaguars yesterday and he brings an impressive resume to the job. He won the Super Bowl with the Philadelphia Eagles in 2018, which in itself is impressive. But what was truly impressive was how Pederson was able to coax the best out of Carson Wentz as a novice quarterback before Nick Foles took over when he went down injured.

NFL @NFL Jaguars hire Doug Pederson as new head coach. Jaguars hire Doug Pederson as new head coach. https://t.co/9MqvIjPh1z

The Jaguars are in a similar spot right now where they have a generational talent in Trevor Lawrence waiting to be given the right guidance. With another first overall draft pick coming up and ample cap room, Pederson should be able to turn the fortunes of the franchise around.

#2 - Minnesota Vikings - Kevin O'Connell

Los Angeles Rams Training Camp

Kevin O'Connell is set to cap a rapid rise up the coaching ranks by becoming the head coach of the Minnesota Vikings once the offseason has officially started. But O'Connell still has one more assignment left as leads the Los Angeles Rams' offense in the Super Bowl next week.

Tom Pelissero @TomPelissero The #Vikings are zeroing in on #Rams OC Kevin O’Connell as their head coach, sources tell me and @RapSheet . The deal can’t be finalized until after the Super Bowl. The #Vikings are zeroing in on #Rams OC Kevin O’Connell as their head coach, sources tell me and @RapSheet. The deal can’t be finalized until after the Super Bowl.

Under him, the Los Angeles Rams have been one of the best offenses in the league and they will be hoping that his touch can rub off on Kirk Cousins and company in Minnesota.

#3 - Las Vegas Raiders - Josh McDaniels

Super Bowl LIII - New England Patriots v Los Angeles Rams

Josh McDaniels will get another chance to make a dent as head coach when he takes charge of the Las Vegas Raiders next season. He had an unhappy time with the Denver Broncos as he was fired in his second season with a 3-8 during that campaign and a combined 11-17 losing record up until that point.

NFL @NFL Raiders hire Josh McDaniels as new head coach. Raiders hire Josh McDaniels as new head coach. https://t.co/EqGzr7TE19

But the Raiders will be hoping he has learned from that experience. Since returning to the New England Patriots, he has led the team to multiple Super Bowl victories as offensive coordinator. Considering he has been a part of six Super Bowl winning campaigns, the Las Vegas Raiders will be hoping he brings some of that championship-pedigree when he comes to Vegas.

