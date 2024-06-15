6x Pro Bowl RB brushes off Madden curse concerns with Christian McCaffrey

Christian McCaffrey is the Madden cover star for the latest iteration of the gaming franchise. The San Francisco 49ers superstar had a phenomenal 2023/24 season that saw him named the league's offensive player of the year.

However, as some fans were worried that he'll be the next victim of the ill-fated "Madden curse," a certain NFL icon has something to say about that.

According to TMZ Sports, six-time Pro Bowl running back Eric Dickerson was asked about the chances of the curse befalling McCaffrey as he was at LAX.

Dickerson responded:

"I don't believe in that crap. They said the same thing about Sports Illustrated. I got on Sports Illustrated; I think I had 199 yards and had a big game the next week."

Eric Dickerson knows something about the pressures of being an elite running back. If he's not bothered about the curse, we wonder why others are.

What can we expect from Christian McCaffrey and the 49ers in 2024?

As previously stated, Christian McCaffrey had a phenomenal last season, cementing his spot as the league's best running back. McCaffrey led the 49ers to the Super Bowl, where they narrowly lost to the Patrick Mahomes-led Kansas City Chiefs.

Hence, the expectation is that the 49ers will return to the big game and, this time, get the job done. San Francisco has retained most of the players who earned them a Super Bowl nod in 2023, so it shouldn't be a surprise to see them make another deep postseason run.

However, before the 49ers talk about the Super Bowl, they must perform in the regular season. There are games against the Los Angeles Rams, Kansas City Chiefs, Dallas Cowboys, Tampa Bay Buccaneers, Green Bay Packers, Buffalo Bills and Detroit Lions to maneuver.

Thankfully, they have McCaffrey and one of the most complete rosters in American football to fall back on. Like Eric Dickerson said, people shouldn't worry about the Madden curse; elite players don't bother about such things when they step on the Gridiron and partake in grueling matchups.

