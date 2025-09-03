  • home icon
  • A. J. Brown fantasy football injury update: Will Eagles WR be available for Week 1 TNF vs. Cowboys?

By Nick Igbokwe
Modified Sep 03, 2025 14:14 GMT
Philadelphia Eagles v Seattle Seahawks - Source: Getty
A. J. Brown has thrived in Philadelphia since he joined via a trade with the Tennessee Titans. Brown has racked up Pro Bowl nods, All-Pro selections, and he added a Super Bowl ring to his cabinet in the 2024 season. The skillful wideout is now looking to build on the momentum heading into 2025.

With the regular season opener versus the Dallas Cowboys around the corner, let's look at Brown's availability for the matchup.

A. J. Brown's fantasy football injury update

There's good news for fantasy football managers with A. J. Brown on their rosters. According to Prize Picks, Brown is optimistic about playing in tomorrow's game against the Dallas Cowboys. The report states that when Brown was asked by reporter Jeff McLane of The Philadelphia Inquirer if he would be ready for TNF, he said, "Hell yeah!"

This news will come as music to the ears of Browns' fantasy football managers, given his importance in the Eagles' offense. The perennial Pro Bowler is fresh off yet another 1,000-yard season with Nick Sirianni's side.

Furthermore, Brown playing in the early kickoff will give fantasy football managers a chance to stack up points ahead of the weekend games. It could also put doubt in the minds of opponents who'll attempt to figure out lineups to counter the Eagles' star's productivity.

How did A. J. Brown perform in 2024?

A. J. Brown had an impressive 2024 season. The Philadelphia Eagles star wide receiver amassed a stat line of 67 receptions, 1,079 receiving yards, and seven touchdowns in 13 games. He missed four games in the regular season due to injury. It's worth noting that Brown hadn't missed a regular-season game with the Eagles until the 2024 campaign; he appeared in all 17 games in both the 2022 and 2023 seasons.

Brown turned up in the postseason as he was instrumental in the Eagles' march to Super Bowl LIX, where he faced off against the Kansas City Chiefs. Brown posted a stat line of three receptions, 43 receiving yards, and a touchdown as the Eagles recorded a 40–22 win over Patrick Mahomes' Chiefs.

Brown will look to continue his great form in his fourth season with the Eagles. It all starts with tomorrow's game against America's team.

Nick Igbokwe

Nick Uzochukwu Igbokwe is an NFL journalist at Sportskeeda. He loves the thrill and excitement that comes with the complex plays on the Gridiron. American football is an acquired taste, and he has been hooked on the game since discovering it in 2017 during his University days.

Furthermore, Nick has interviewed agents, medical personnel, and close family members of NFL stars, who have reached out to him after reading his stories.

