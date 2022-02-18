Who is Sean McVay's fiancée Veronika Khomyn? Meet the L.A. Rams HC's supermodel partner

Los Angeles Rams head coach Sean McVay (middle) with fiancée Veronika Khomyn (far right)

Sean McVay, the Los Angeles Rams head coach, is an offensive football genius. He was the youngest head coach (at 36 years old) to win a Super Bowl in NFL history, and his star has never been brighter after the Rams’ victory over the Cincinnati Bengals. On the personal side, the young head coach is currently engaged to Veronika Khomyn, a 31-year-old model from Ukraine. She’s been with him through the high and lows, including the Rams’ previous Super Bowl appearance when they lost to the New England Patriots.

How did Sean McVay and Veronika Khomyn meet?

Sean McVay and Veronika Khomyn first met in 2011 when she was attending George Mason University in Fairfax, Virginia. At the time, McVay was an assistant coach for the then-Washington Redskins. During his time with the Washington franchise, he progressed from assistant coach to assistant tight ends coach to offensive coordinator. In 2017, the Los Angeles Rams hired McVay as its head coach.

Khomyn, then, followed her boyfriend to California, where the two have been together ever since, eventually getting engaged in June 2019. According to her LinkedIn profile, Khomyn is a luxury real estate agent. She received her real estate license in 2021. As McVay’s star rose, so did Khomyn’s, especially after the Rams played in Super Bowl LIII against the New England Patriots. Although the Rams lost to the Patriots, McVay and Khomyn remained in the spotlight in and around L.A.

When HBO featured the Rams on its docuseries Hard Knocks, Khomyn appeared on the show and offered the audience a look into life with McVay when the two were home relaxing. Although they have not publicly announced their wedding plans, Khomyn indicated on Instagram that they will have a destination wedding. She also indicated on Instagram that McVay is not a big social media person (which is why he does not appear on social media). Given how much Khomyn posts photos of the lovely couple together, she does her share of providing the world a glimpse into their relationship.

Fresh off a Super Bowl win, and despite rumors of early retirement, Sean McVay will look to run it back with the Rams. With Matthew Stafford, Cooper Kupp, and company in tow, the Rams have a decent shot at repeating. As for Veronika Khomyn, she’ll continue to be McVay’s biggest supporter.

Edited by Windy Goodloe