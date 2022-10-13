Tom Brady's divorce from Gisele Bundchen is bad news for 31 NFL teams

With a divorce from Gisele Bundchen rumored to be imminent, Tom Brady is facing a crisis in his personal life. While Brady's personal life will certainly affect him and his Tampa Bay Bucaneers teammates, this could also, perhaps, be troubling news for the 31 other NFL teams as well.

Brady, of course, has struggled with personal matters away from the field since he made a U-turn on his initial retirement during the offseason.

Speculation that Gisele Bundchen was unhappy with this move has run rampant, especially with it appearing that Tom Brady isn’t yet ready to give up on football.

The 2022 season was seen as his last ride in the NFL. It was the year where he knew, from the offset, that he was retiring and could adjust to the idea.

Having every Wednesday as an off-day away from practice was supposed to help him ease into retirement and give him a chance to repair his marriage.

Yet, Tom Brady has been working with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on Wednesdays and is taking on even more sporting responsibilities.

Wednesday saw TB12 announce that he was becoming an owner of a franchise in Major League Pickleball, which will take a significant portion of his schedule.

So, it comes as little surprise that the Brazilian supermodel has had enough. The latest rumors are that Brady isn’t going to change and thus a divorce is imminent.

Could divorce extend Tom Brady’s NFL dominance?

Just when the other 31 teams in the NFL thought Tom Brady was gone, he appears to be sticking around.

Irrespective of his age, Brady remains one of the true gamechangers in the NFL.

If he somehow signed for the Miami Dolphins in 2023, would bookmakers realistically encourage bets for him to take them to a Super Bowl?

Provided he has the right cast around him, Tom Brady is still unstoppable.

His failed retirement in 2022 left the Bucs in an awful spot in the offseason, and their roster development suffered. This has left the quarterback with an understaffed offense this season, yet he is still playing well in spurts.

If Tom Brady no longer has Gisele Bundchen to push for him to retire, what incentive does he have to give up football?

He’s a publicly known NFL-addict and this split will inevitably push him to consider a further year in the game.

This will worry fans. He will be a free agent in 2023, and if he signs for another team, he immediately changes the face of any division.

Brady hasn’t yet suffered the Peyton Manning drop in production. His throws are still crisp, and he can still drive his team down the field.

Put Brady on a roster with receiving options and a good defense in 2023, he’ll cause opposing teams a lot of pain, just as he has for 20 years.

Is Tom Brady already working on Tampa Bay’s 2023 roster?

Tom Brady and Todd Bowles know a disrupted offseason has hindered the Bucs in 2022

Whilst every expectation is that TB12 will hit the open market at the end of the 2022 season, you can’t rule out the possibility of him staying in place.

Tampa has become a home for Brady, and he has won a Super Bowl with the franchise.

He realized that he was as culpable as anyone in the team’s dismal work in the offseason. But is he already making moves to correct that?

Todd Bowles is one of the best defensive minds in football. Sticking with a team coached by him isn’t a foolish move.

Brady knows the Bucs’ defense will be top 5, no matter what, in 2023. He just has to bring in his own offensive options.

Rob Gronkowski’s retirement hit the former New England Patriots star hard. He has missed his friend in the locker room and his first-choice target in the red zone.

Yet, what seemed like an innocuous and comical Twitter exchange with Aaron Judge has sent the rumor mill into overdrive.

Brady congratulated the New York Yankees star on his record-breaking season in Major League Baseball, whilst also suggesting he could play as a tight end in Tampa Bay.

“You know, obviously, having such an incredible year, and now on the brink of free agency. I was certainly wondering what it would take to get you down her in Tampa to be a tight end for us next year.”

Of course, this is mainly tongue-in-cheek from Tom Brady, but if you think he hasn’t considered this, then you’re kidding yourself.

Brady knows football and knows the kind of players who succeed in the NFL. If he has seen something in Aaron Judge, you can be sure he’ll explore all possibilities.

It also shows that he may well be planning to stay with Tampa Bay in 2023, with a rebuilt offense in tow.

Should the rest of the NFL be worried?

As always, there is a chance that Brady’s arm strength could evaporate overnight. He could also suffer an injury that is too difficult to return from at 45 years old.

However, as of right now, there is nothing to suggest the veteran QB is on the decline. This should startle the rest of the NFL.

In what is being labeled a poor season for him, TB12 currently ranks in the top 5 for multiple QB statistics.

He is third in terms of passing yards, second in lowest number of interceptions thrown and third in attempted passes.

These are not the statistics of a quarterback who has nothing more to offer. These stats are merely proof that Tom Brady is still terrific and could terrorize the rest of the NFL for, at least, another season.

Teams should be worried. Tom Brady isn’t going anywhere.

