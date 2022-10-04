Tom Brady and Gisele Bundchen have lawyered up for a divorce, claims insider

Tom Brady and Gisele Bundchen might be headed towards an unavoidable divorce. Rumors about the couple's separation have been around since September, dominating headlines as the 2022 NFL season began.

Though fans continued to hope for a reconciliation, there was no direct update from Brady or Bundchen.

Dating since late 2006, Brady and Bundchen have earned a spot as the NFL's power couple. Vocal about their struggles and love, fans are accustomed to watching the two together, on and off the field.

Unfortunately, they might already be past reconciliation.

According to Page Six, the couple have hired divorce lawyers. While everyone was hoping for a reconciliation, a separation could be final. A source was quoted as saying in the report:

“I never actually thought this argument would be the end of them, but it looks like it is."

Lawyers will be looking into their finances, making their monetary and other types of assets a priority.

“I don’t think there will be any coming back now. They both have lawyers and are looking at what a split will entail, who gets what and what the finances will be.”

Though a final confirmation from the couple is pending, their divorce will be unsurprising to anyone following the news. Bundchen has reportedly been living on her own for over a month, even after flying to Miami amidst Hurricane Ian.

Was a Tom Brady-Gisele Bundchen divorce unavoidable?

After announcing his retirement, Tom Brady chose to promptly un-retire. The Tampa Bay Buccaneers QB was back for (at least) another season, probably hoping for a historic eighth Super Bowl win.

Tom Brady and family at Super Bowl LIII

Bundchen, per reports, was unhappy with his decision. The 42-year-old supermodel left their home for Costa Rica, living separately. The couple has been seen in public with their kids since then individually, but never together.

Brady interacted with their children at a Bucs game but Bundchen's absence was evident. The former Victoria's Secret Angel has been a common fixture at sidelines, supporting Brady throughout his legendary career.

Bundchen, on her end, was seen with Vivian in New York. The mother-daughter duo spent some quality time together, shopping and hanging out.

Her most recent appearance was in Miami. She was spotted at a gym, also without Brady or the kids in tow. While tensions between the couple continue to rise, the model is focusing on her work.

Taking a back seat as Brady plays in the NFL, Bundchen is probably hoping to work extensively.

