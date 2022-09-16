Gisele Bundchen spends time with daughter Vivian in NYC amid alleged drama in marriage with Tom Brady: Report

The drama between Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady and supermodel Gisele Bundchen continued this week. After Brady and the Bucs defeated the Dallas Cowboys on Monday, Bundchen and their nine-year-old daughter Vivian flew to New York City for the annual New York Fashion Week.

Gisele Bundchen and her daughter Vivian in New York City. (Photo: Cobra Team / BACKGRID)

Bundchen and her daughter were spotted shopping in the city on Thursday. The two appeared to be happy as they perused the market and visited various stores along the way.

This mother-daughter trip comes as the couple, who have been married for 13 years, continue to deal with a reported fallout of the quarterback's decision to continue playing football.

In a recent interview with ELLE magazine, Bundchen indicated that she was ready to return to her career and had many goals that she wanted to achieve professionally. Jumping back into New York Fashion Week may just be the first step as she gets back into the fashion industry.

Tom Brady says he is 'used to public scrutiny' about his personal life

Tom Brady spent some time at the podium answering questions for reporters on Thursday afternoon at the Tampa Bay Buccaneers training facility in Tampa.

Brady, of course, discussed injuries of some of his top offensive weapons as well as the upcoming matchup against the NFC South rivals New Orleans Saints. A Saints team that he has had difficulty against since becoming the quarterback for the Bucs.

But, of course, Tom Brady was also asked questions about his personal life.

But, of course, Tom Brady was also asked questions about his personal life. Since his 11-day absence during training camp, the seven-time Super Bowl winning quarterback has dodged questions about his life and the reasoning for his absence.

Thursday's media session was no different and according to the quarterback, he is accustomed to it.

"I think it’s just part of our lives. We’re in front of the cameras all day so. It’s just a natural thing that I’ve been dealing with for a long time. I’m not going to really comment on that type of stuff. I just deal with it the best way I can.”

He was also asked if there was any time during Monday night's game where he wondered whether he made the right decision to return to the field. TB12 responded by saying that he just knows how much he loves the game.

"I’ve always loved playing, so . . . football, it’s a great sport. I’ve been in it for a long time. I enjoy being out there. Yeah, it’s a great sport.”

The Sains and the Buccaneers will face each other on Sunday, September 18. If Tom Brady wants to win his eighth Super Bowl ring, he needs to continue his winning run with the team.

