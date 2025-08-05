Aaron Jones Fantasy Outlook 2025: Should you draft Vikings RB this year?

Aaron Jones has been consistently reliable in fantasy football during his NFL career so far. He has finished as the overall RB16 or better in each of his past six seasons in which he played in more than 12 games. This includes last year in his first season with the Minnesota Vikings, so here's where his fantasy outlook currently stands entering year two.

Should you draft Vikings RB Aaron Jones in 2025?

Aaron Jones

Jones spent his entire NFL career with the Green Bay Packers before switching teams to the Minnesota Vikings last year. The veteran impressed with one of his most productive seasons ever, including a career-high 306 touches. His 1,546 scrimmage yards were also the second-most of his entire career.

This suggests that Jones still has plenty left in the tank, despite being among the oldest starting running backs in the NFL this season. If he can improve on his seven total touchdowns from a year ago, he could be an absolute steal at his current ADP in 2025 fantasy football drafts.

Aaron Jones fantasy outlook in 2025

Jones' encouraging first season with the Vikings last year suggests a relatively bright fantasy outlook, but he also comes with significant risk. He is entering his ninth season, so his advanced age, especially as a running back, could result in regression.

The Vikings also added Jordan Mason during the offseason, so a potentially split backfield situation appears to be a strong possibility this year. Jones is sill expected to be the starter, but his fantasy value could be dependent upon how many touches Mason takes away from his overall workload.

Is Aaron Jones a good pick in fantasy football this year?

When analyzing whether or not any fantasy football player is good pick is often related to their ability to exceed their general expectations. Jones is entering the 2025 season with a much lower ADP than the rankings his performances have produced. This gives the veteran a solid opportunity to be a mid-round steal this season.

Jones currently profiles as a low-floor option due to his risk factors this year, including his age and target competition, but he has proven to be capable of finishing as a back-end RB1 during his career. The Vikings are also transitioning to new quarterback JJ McCarthy, so it's possible that their offensive gameplan focuses more heavily on their ground game.

Where should you draft Aaron Jones this year?

Jones vs Pollard vs Mixon

Aaron Jones currently ranks as the 62nd overall player and RB22 ahead of 2025 fantasy football drafts, according to Fantasy Pros. This means he can be targeted around the fifth or sixth rounds and he profiles as a RB2 for most rosters.

He has finished higher than this ranking in five of the past six seasons overall, creating an interesting buy-low opportunity on Jones. Sportskeeda's Who Should I Draft tool reommends him as a better pick than other veterans with a similar ADP, such as Joe Mixon and Tony Pollard, who each are dealing with workload competition as well.

