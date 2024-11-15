Aaron Jones injury update: Latest on Vikings RB for Fantasy Football Week 11

Even though Aaron Jones made a recovery from his chest injury during the Minnesota Vikings' game against the Jacksonville Jaguars last weekend, chest injuries are always uncomfortable and can limit a player's availability.

Jones had limited participation in the Vikings' practice sessions this week. But he's on the right track to play in Sunday's Week 11 game against the Tennessee Titans.

Injuries have plagued Jones over his NFL career. He only played in 11 Green Bay Packers regular-season games last season due to an MCL sprain and a hamstring issue. But thus far this season with the Vikings, he has not missed any time due to injury.

Trending

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Jones also had a hip injury that could have kept him from playing for a while in a London International Series game against the New York Jets earlier in the season. Luckily for him, the team had a bye week.

If Aaron Jones participates fully in practice on Friday, he may be able to avoid carrying an injury designation into the weekend.

This season, Jones has amassed 653 rushing yards and two touchdowns in nine games while also registering 28 receptions for 258 yards and a touchdown. The Vikings will need to keep him healthy as they approach the most crucial part of the season.

Expand Tweet

Aaron Jones injury update: What happened to the Vikings RB?

Aaron Jones departed the Minnesota Vikings' game against the Jacksonville Jaguars in the third quarter due to a chest ailment last week. The team's medical professionals assessed him in the X-ray facility after he grimaced on the sidelines to make sure there were no lingering concerns.

The Vikings initially declared Jones questionable to return, but he eventually played in the game's last two drives, suggesting that the injury was not as severe as previously believed.

Expand Tweet

Following the Week 10 game, the 29-year-old running back revealed that he had X-rays done on his chest, which came back good.

“We did an X-ray; a little sore now, but not near as bad as I thought it was going to be from the initial hit. I thought it might’ve cracked something, but I’m good,” Jones told reporters.

Aaron Jones has been restricted in practice twice this week, which is concerning, but he still has the opportunity to practice fully on Friday before the Vikings meet the Titans in Week 11.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback