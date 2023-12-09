Aaron Jones or Jerome Ford: Who should I start in Week 14 Fantasy Football?

Aaron Jones and Jerome Ford could be game-winning picks in Week 14 of fantasy football, but they also have the potential to lose you your matchup. Jones and the Green Bay Packers are set to play the New York Giants at MetLife Stadium, while Ford and the Cleveland Browns host the Jacksonville Jaguars.

These two RBs find themselves in different situations with teams hoping to make the playoffs this season and are interesting picks this week for a variety of factors.

Let's take a look at the fantasy outlooks for these two RBs, starting with Aaron Jones:

Is Aaron Jones a good fantasy pick in Week 14?

Aaron Jones was limited in practice on Friday, after missing the last two games due to an MCL sprain. While he appears to be trending towards playing, his snap count and effectiveness are a concern, as is the injury being exacerbated.

Jones is one of the top running backs in the NFL but does share carries with A.J. Dillon, particularly in short-yardage situations. While this has not troubled him in fantasy football so much, injuries have.

During an injury-riddled season, Jones has missed five games and been banged up seemingly every week he has played, which looks to be the case in Week 14 too. Thus far, Jones has recorded 245 yards, 2 TDs, 19 receptions for 169 yards and a TD, good for 66.90 points in HPPR leagues.

The upside is that the Packers face the New York Giants in Week 14, which is a very favorable matchup. With the Giants 24th against running backs in fantasy football, if Jones is healthy to play he could be in for a big day.

Sportskeeda's Start/Sit tool projects Aaron Jones to record 6.00 points (HPPR), which suggests he is a risky start. This is largely because of the injury he is playing through and the diminished snap count it will likely cause him to receive.

Is Jerome Ford a good fantasy pick in Week 14?

Since Nick Chubb went down against the Pittsburgh Steelers early in the season, Jerome Ford has taken on the starting role at the Cleveland Browns but is backed up by Kareem Hunt. Hunt takes a lot of third down and passing snaps and has been a real red zone threat (6 TDs), which has limited Ford's ceiling in fantasy football.

On the season, Ford has recorded 647 yards and 3 TDs, as well as 30 receptions for 196 yards, 3 TDs and a 2-point conversion. This is good for 135.30 points in fantasy football.

With the Browns set to host the Jacksonville Jaguars in Week 14, Ford could be in for a good day, especially with the Jaguars looking somewhat anemic on offense. Lawrence is questionable for the game after suffering an ankle injury, and if he plays he will not be as mobile as normal. Against a pass rush like the Browns', this could be a serious issue for Jacksonville.

If he cannot play, C.J. Beathard will get the nod, so the Jaguars passing game could suffer. With WR Christian Kirk expected to miss several weeks, the Jags might struggle and this could be a day for the running backs.

Sportskeeda's Start/Sit tool estimates Jerome Ford to record 9.00 points in Week 14, meaning he is a good pick but Kareem Hunt could cut into his volume. If Ford is the one to get into the endzone he could win you your matchup, but if he doesn't you are looking at an okay floor.

Aaron Jones or Jerome Ford: Who should I start in fantasy football Week 14?

Looking at the projections, Jerome Ford is a better start in Week 14 than Aaron Jones. With Jones' knee injury a concern, a potentially limited snap count overrides a favorable matchup against the Giants.

The below breakdown shows what to expect from the two RBs in Week 14:

While Ford has a lower chance of a TD, the likelihood in this game is that neither RB is going to have a huge day. With that in mind, Ford has a safer floor than a banged-up Jones and is a better start.