Who is Mallory Edens? Aaron Rodgers spotted with daughter of Bucks owner at Milwaukee vs Chicago NBA game

Aaron Rodgers, like many red-blooded Americans, enjoys taking in an NBA playoff game during the NFL off-season. For Game 2 of the opening round of the NBA playoffs, Rodgers and longtime Green Bay Packers teammate Randall Cobb were spotted courtside at the Milwaukee Bucks vs. Chicago Bulls matchup, alongside Mallory Edens. The Bulls defeated the Bucks 114-110 to even up the series at 1-1.

Mallory Edens is the daughter of Bucks team owner Wes Edens. She regularly attends Bucks games and is often seen courtside. Rodgers is also a minority owner of the Bucks so the two of them spotted next to each other is not a coincidence. While most people would recognize the four-time league MVP Aaron Rodgers, Edens also has a following of her own. With 200,000 plus followers on Instagram, Edens carved out a space on social media.

The 25-year-old heir to the Edens family is a Princeton University alum who participated in cross-country at school and now also dabbles in modeling. In an interview with TMZ Sports, Eden disclosed that she also wants to follow in her father’s footsteps in owning an NBA team. While Wes Edens currently owns the Milkwaukee Bucks, Mallory commented that she would like to own another team one day.

In an interview from 2017, she specifically named one NBA team that she is interested in:

"I want to buy the Knicks one day. I don't need to swap (teams), my dad can keep the Bucks."

Eden also discussed the representation of women in sports:

"I think women are hugely underrepresented in sports. I think it's not something we talk about enough. There are no female GMs. There's one team president who's a woman in the NBA. There are no female head coaches—hopefully Becky Hammon gets a head coaching job soon. But other than that...there's never been a female commissioner in any of the four major American sports leagues."

Aaron Rodgers’ history with the Milwaukee Bucks

Before Giannis Antetokounmpo and the Bucks won their second NBA title in franchise history against the Phoenix Suns last year, Aaron Rodgers was a minority owner of the team. In 2018, Rodgers bought a one-percent stake in the Bucks to become a minority owner. He is also the only active NFL player to have an ownership stake in an NBA franchise.

Although Rodgers has not brought any recent titles to the Packers since he purchased his minority stake in the Bucks, the Bucks have gone to the Eastern Conference Finals two out of three seasons and broke through last year with an NBA title.

For the rest of this NBA playoffs, Rodgers and Eden certainly hope the Bucks keep it rolling so they can continue to watch courtside.

