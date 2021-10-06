“I’m a big Mike Tomlin fan, I have been for a long time.” - Aaron Rodgers adds fuel to the fire about a potential trade to the Pittsburgh Steelers

Aaron Rodgers is playing in what's likely to be his last season with the Green Bay Packers. Rodgers tried to force a trade before the season, but the Packers stood firm in not trading him. There have been reports that the franchise did mutually agree to try and find him a new team after 2021, however.

In Week 4, Aaron Rodgers made waves in a moment of respect between himself and Mike Tomlin of the Pittsburgh Steelers. Rodgers joined the Pat McAfee Show on Tuesday to discuss his views on Tomlin.

Pat McAfee @PatMcAfeeShow "I'm a big Mike Tomlin fan & I have been for a long time.. I like the way that he speaks about his team & goes about his business" ~ @AaronRodgers12 on the smirk off with Mike Tomlin on Sunday #PatMcAfeeShowLIVE "I'm a big Mike Tomlin fan & I have been for a long time.. I like the way that he speaks about his team & goes about his business" ~@AaronRodgers12 on the smirk off with Mike Tomlin on Sunday#PatMcAfeeShowLIVE https://t.co/qT1cQvsmdj

Aaron Rodgers is a fan of Mike Tomlin

When asked by former teammate A.J. Hawk about the moment he shared with Tomlin, the reigning MVP said: "I'm a big Mike Tomlin fan. I have been for a long time. I like the way he speaks about his team. I like the way he goes about his business.

"I like his confidence. I've heard nothing but good things from guys who have played there. I like Mike Tomlin. And I also liked that he called that timeout we tried to catch him with 12 man on the field he was kinda smirking. I like that, I respect that."

By saying this, Rodgers is adding fuel to the fire on a potential move to the Steelers. The Steelers are in what will likely be Ben Roethlisberger's final season. Roethlisberger has regressed mightily this year, and as a result, the Steelers have a 1-3 record.

Rodgers is still playing at an elite level. Outside of a rusty Week 1 performance, Rodgers has eight touchdowns and no interceptions this year. The Steelers will be in the quarterback market this offseason, and Rodgers fits the bill perfectly.

What would a future of Aaron Rodgers on the Steelers look like?

Aaron Rodgers joining the Steelers is a storyline that continues to gain traction. Rodgers reiterated after Week 4 that he thinks highly of Tomlin and his coaching style.

Josh Rowntree @JRown32 #Packers This is what Aaron Rodgers had to say about his exchange with Mike Tomlin that was caught on camera. #Steelers This is what Aaron Rodgers had to say about his exchange with Mike Tomlin that was caught on camera. #Steelers #Packers https://t.co/vTN0nEdo9k

If Rodgers joined the Steelers, they'd be playoff contenders immediately. That said, the Steelers will need to revamp their offensive line to keep Rodgers healthy. One of the biggest reasons the Steelers have struggled is Roethlisberger has little to no time to throw before the pressure reaches him.

Also Read

Rodgers turns 38 this year and is more of a pocket passer than a scrambler. Nonetheless, Rodgers would be a massive addition to the Steelers. The defense is still one of the strongest in the league and of Super Bowl-caliber.

A trade for Rodgers might not happen this season. But a trade to the Steelers will be one of the biggest storylines to watch in the offseason.

Edited by Samuel Green