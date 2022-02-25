What is Aaron Rodgers' controversial body cleanse?

Aaron Rodgers is still deciding on his NFL future. The question is, will he remain with the Green Bay Packers, go to another team, or retire from the game entirely? Famously low key and somewhat quiet throughout his storied career, Rodgers has revealed more and more of his personal life in recent years. Ahead of his potentially 18th season as a professional quarterback, Rodgers is taking his time (but with some urgency out of respect to the Packers franchise and wide receiver Davante Adams) to decide on his future.

To help him with his decision, Rodgers recently disclosed, on The Pat McAfee Show, that he just finished a 12-day Panchakarma, a detoxifying treatment that involves 5 specific actions to eliminate toxins. On the YouTube show, Rodgers disclosed a part of his process in order to help him reflect and decide on his NFL future.

“It’s something I’ve done in the offseason. So I’m just getting my hand above the sand now and seeing what’s going on there.”

What is the "panchakarma" that Aaron Rodgers refers to?

According to a Milwaukee Panchakarma expert, Panchakarma involves 5 actions to eliminate toxins. The actions involve enemas, nasal cleansing, various oils, a specific diet, and the treatment could also involve inducing vomiting. Rima Shah, the Panchakarma expert, spoke to WISN News (an ABC affiliate) and provided some information about the cleansing treatment. She stated that the treatment originated in India and has been around for thousands of years. Shah also said that she was not surprised that Aaron Rodgers turned to the ancient practice of detoxification in order to have a mind, body, and spiritual cleanse.

“Packer fans, I think know that he walks his own beat. You know, he's not afraid to try these things out.”

According to 5Chicago news (an NBC affiliate), Panchakarma involves 5 steps: (1) Vaman: administration of emetic drugs that induce a severe spell of vomiting to clean the upper gut; (2) Virechan: forced diarrhea that purges and cleanses the bowel; (3) Basti: medicated enema used to cleanse the accumulated toxins through the colon; (4) Nasya: nasal administration of medicated oil to cleanse the accumulated toxin; and (5) Raktamokshana: procedure done to cleanse the blood.

Given the noise from the media and social media surrounding the uncertainty of Rodger’s future in the NFL, it comes as no surprise that the star quarterback stepped away from the grind in order to get his mind, body, and spirit right. Similar to Tom Brady (recently retired), Aaron Rodgers’ longevity in a physically violent sport, such as the NFL, is no accident because great players are always looking for options to keep their edge.

